In a dramatic revelation, a trove of leaked documents from the Iranian regime’s presidential servers, recently made public by dissident group GhiyamtaSarnegouni, expose the government’s deep-rooted fear of an increasingly discontented society potentially taking up arms against the regime.

The documents underscore the Iranian citizens’ refusal to compromise with the regime, as well as their mounting determination to overthrow the oppressive governance.

These leaked reports provide an alarming glimpse into the regime’s frantic endeavors to suppress the growing use of firearms by citizens, and its incessant struggle to maintain control amidst escalating societal dissatisfaction. Despite the regime’s facade of stability, these documents are a stark testament to the bubbling tensions and the regime’s vulnerability in the face of widespread discontent.

In a confidential letter dated December 13, 2022, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of the President’s office, wrote to the Interior Minister, stating that “a special working group has been formed…They will be conducting regular meetings and providing reports on the progress made.” This group, encompassing representatives from security and military agencies, police, and judicial authorities, is a clear indication of the regime’s trepidation.

An additional top-secret document, dated January 3, 2023, points towards an even more severe scenario. Esmaili writes to several top-ranking officials about a resolution highlighting a “Warning about changing the pattern of riots to the use of firearms.

” This resolution, contained in a bulletin from the Ministry of Intelligence, indicates a marked shift in the nature of public unrest.

Another confidential document from the Office of the Supreme Leader, dated November 3, 2022, stated: “The proposals in the report are deemed commendable, except for the aspect regarding private companies producing weapons. Appropriate measures should be taken accordingly.”

This document further corroborates the regime’s heightened anxiety over the arming of citizens and the implications it may have on internal security.

In a report from the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, it was noted that “the majority of anti-revolutionary groups have started incorporating the use of firearms in their riots to sustain and prevent the decline of their influence.”

The same report included an array of recommendations to combat this rising issue, including strengthening efforts against arms trafficking networks, enhancing border security, and imposing severe penalties on armed rioters.

In light of these disclosures, the international community awaits the regime’s next moves with increased apprehension and scrutiny. The leaked documents have shattered the facade of calm that Tehran has strived to project, leaving no doubt about the depths of societal unrest, and revealing the government’s fears about the possibility of an armed revolt.

