Mike Pompeo advocates for a Free Iran at World Summit 2023

Mike Pompeo, the 70th Secretary of State of the United States, addressed the Free Iran World Summit 2023 on July 1. Held at the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise, on the outskirts of Paris, the summit coincided with a grand rally attended by thousands of Iranians and supporters of the Iranian Resistance.

In his speech, broadcast live to millions of Iranians worldwide, Pompeo expressed his solidarity with the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom. “I also want to take just a minute to acknowledge the bravery and sacrifice of so many Iranians,” he said. “For 10 months now, their outcry has been heard around the world.”

The former Secretary of State also praised the leadership of the NCRI and their efforts toward establishing a free, sovereign, and democratic Iran. He stated, “your leadership of the National Council of Resistance of Iran is laying the groundwork for a free, sovereign, and democratic republic in Iran. Bless you, for all that you have done for the people of Iran.”

Former US State Secretary @mikepompeo: #IranProtests have been led by women and spearheaded by #Iranian youth. They're not calling for reform. They're calling for freedom, something that is deeply consistent with Iranian history.#OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/67lPPsJtAk — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

Pompeo addressed the Iranian regime’s oppressive tactics and brutality, remarking, “We all know this regime. It’s a regime that crushes its people and makes a mockery of the noble history of this great nation.”

In his remarks, Pompeo was critical of the Biden administration’s recent dealings with the Iranian regime, calling it an “utter betrayal of the Iranian people.”

Pompeo urged leaders and individuals worldwide to support the Iranian people’s fight for freedom, stating, “This failed US policy that we’re seeing today shows a lack of support for these women in Iran who are risking their own lives.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, Pompeo expressed hope for a free Iran, driven by the current resistance movement spearheaded by women and Iranian youth. He concluded his speech by stating, “We pray for them… I know that your work will continue to make that more likely each day. Thank you, God bless you, and may the Lord protect the Iranian people as they build a peaceful, prosperous Iranian nation.”

