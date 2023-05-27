Nationwide uprising in Iran marks 251st day amidst escalating protests

From mourning a past disaster to denouncing new atrocities, these anti-regime demonstrations have been met with heavy suppression, resulting in over 750 deaths and more than 30,000 arrests as reported by the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Southwest Iran witnessed a significant gathering in Abadan to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Metropol building’s collapse, which was attributed to the regime’s corruption. This disaster left numerous casualties and sparked intense outrage among the local population.

On university campuses, students protest against the regime’s strict rules, particularly those oppressing female students, and the recent surge in executions. Tehran University and Sharif University students held separate rallies on Tuesday, voicing their discontent.

Throughout the country, the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), along with other security units, bear the brunt of blame for the public’s grievances. Families of death row inmates staged protests in Tehran, demanding a halt to the execution process of their loved ones, only to be met with force and arrests by regime’s authorities.

On the economic front, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization from Shush and Ahvaz demanded fair pensions. Struggling under mounting inflation and a depreciating national currency, they rallied against their shrinking livelihoods, despite the government’s unfulfilled promises of increasing their pensions.

The wave of strikes extended to Isfahan and Bandar Khomeini, where truck drivers protested for the third consecutive day. Moreover, workers of a defunct sugar factory in Rostam continue to demand unpaid wages.

In Tehran, property owners demonstrated against the regime’s refusal to permit construction projects on their lands. Similarly, a rally was staged by investors of the Cryptoland online exchange, demanding the return of their funds allegedly stolen by the IRGC.The aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Khoy still reverberates 100 days later. With no money or adequate shelter, locals are forced to reside in tents.

These ongoing protests stand as an unprecedented outcry against the ruling regime in Iran, demonstrating an unwavering resolve for change. The voices of the Iranian people are loud and clear, as they demand justice, dignity, and freedom from oppression.

