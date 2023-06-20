North Macedonian Parliament supports Iranian uprising for a democratic republic

This move signifies the parliament’s support for the separation of religion and state, as outlined in Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for Iran’s future.

“Through their slogans, the Iranian people have made it clear that they reject all forms of dictatorship,” reads the statement signed by the majority of the North Macedonian Parliament. The signatories include the heads of 10 parliamentary committees, with a strong representation from the Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Women’s Equality, Health, and Education committees.

According to the parliamentary representatives, they are standing in unity with the Iranian people and their aspirations for a democratic republic. “No individual, based on religion or family background, should have any privileges over others,” the statement emphasizes. This explicit support is for a democratic society where equal rights are the cornerstone of governance.

The North Macedonian representatives pointed out the critical role of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in pursuing democratic reforms in Iran over the past four decades. “Over the past four decades, the democratic coalition of the NCRI has constantly and tirelessly pursued democratic change,” the statement reads. They lauded the NCRI’s efforts to raise awareness about the risks presented by the Iranian regime in the areas of nuclear weaponry, terrorism, and human rights.

The parliament is also calling for international action against the current Iranian regime. Their proposed measures include blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and holding regime officials accountable for crimes against humanity.

The official document also draws attention to the massive, nationwide protests that have gripped Iran in recent months. These uprisings are rooted in the people’s desire for freedom, democracy, and resistance to government corruption, poverty, and discrimination. It also highlights the horrifying human rights abuses, including the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, primarily members of the MEK.

This support from the North Macedonian Parliament signifies a significant step towards international solidarity with the Iranian people in their struggle for democracy and freedom.

The ball is now in the international community’s court to take decisive action in response to the Iranian regime’s abuses.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu