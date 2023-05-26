Over 100 former world leaders advocate for Iranian democracy, demand blacklisting of IRGC

In an unprecedented move, 107 former world leaders from 45 countries have jointly signed a letter demanding global support for pro-democracy protests in Iran and the blacklisting of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The collective call to action comes on the heels of the regime’s execution of three protesters, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

The signatories of the letter are former heads of state or governments. They urge leaders of Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America to hold the “leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable for its crimes.”

Expressing solidarity with the Iranian people, who aspire for a secular and democratic republic, the letter insists on the populace’s clear rejection of any form of dictatorship, from the ousted Shah to the current theocratic regime.

The former world leaders laud the efforts of the democratic coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and voice their support for the Ten-Point Plan of NCRI President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. The plan, in line with democratic principles, advocates for free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, separation of religion and state, ethnic autonomy, and a non-nuclear Iran.

The letter bears the signatures of 50 former Presidents, 47 former Prime Ministers, one former Chancellor, and nine other former Heads of State worldwide. Noteworthy supporters include two former Presidents of the European Commission, three Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and former Prime Ministers from the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, and Canada.

Click here to see the text of the open letter by former world leaders

The letter calls out the Iranian regime’s repression of the “popular uprising in Iran,” which has led to the death of approximately 750 protesters and the arrest of 30,000 others, highlighting the international community’s duty to uphold Iranian human rights.

The authors chastise the global community’s long-standing silence and inaction, contributing to a culture of impunity in Iran. They decry the extensive executions of protesters and political prisoners by Iranian authorities, noting the summer of 1988 massacre, when over 30,000 political prisoners, mostly opposition MEK members, were brutally killed.

Concluding, the letter appeals to nations to unite in supporting the Iranian people’s fight for transformative change. It insists on decisive actions against the current regime, including the blacklisting of the IRGC and holding regime officials accountable for their grave crimes against humanity.

lick here to see the profiles of the open letter’s signatories

