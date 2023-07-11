Resistance Units of Iran emerge as testaments of hope at the Free Iran 2023 Summit

Through video messages, approximately 10,000 Resistance Units spanning cities across Iran, vocalized their aspiration to dismantle the current regime, establishing in its place a secular democratic republic. They proclaimed their support for the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, and her Ten-Point Plan for Iran’s future.

Despite the regime’s escalated repressive measures against opposition groups, especially the MEK, the Resistance Units remained undeterred. This defiance persists even though ties with the opposition have led to imprisonment, torture, and executions since the regime’s 1981 crackdown on the MEK.

“Freedom will come, with the slogan, ‘We can and we must!'” was a sentiment echoed in many of the video messages.

The collective messages from the Resistance Units challenge the regime’s portrayal of the MEK as lacking domestic support. This significant demonstration occurs amidst intensified efforts by the regime and remnants of the Shah regime, utilizing foreign media to discredit the MEK.

The Free Iran summit attendees, including influential political figures, applauded the Resistance Units’ efforts.

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence described them as the “wellspring of hope for the Iranian people”. Former Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird hailed the well-organized revolution and the “courage and bravery” of the resistance units.

UK House of Commons Member Anna Firth emphasized the significant role the Iranian opposition and Resistance Units play in the growing movement for democratic change, referring to Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan as the embodiment of the democratic alternative to the current regime.

Senator Gerry Horkan from the Irish Senate reiterated the need for international recognition of the democratic alternative offered by Rajavi. Marius Matijošaitis, a Lithuanian Member of Parliament, defined the Resistance Units as a “symbol of hope”.

The undeniable testament made by the Resistance Units reflects the regime’s failure to extinguish the ongoing revolution. As Maryam Rajavi stated at the summit, “Our response is clear: through unrelenting resistance, a struggle a hundredfold fiercer, the mobilization of Resistance Units, a revolt, and the Army of Freedom.”

