Activities of Iran’s MEK Resistance Units Honored Shajarian, the Iranian Music Icon

By
Staff Writer
-
Activities of Iran’s Resistance Units
Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran), following the passing of Iran’s national artist – “Massoud Rajavi: In memory of Shajarian, who will always remain in our memories… We will always remember his most moving message, ‘death to the dictator’”

Activities of Iran’s Resistance Units

The MEK Resistance Units and MEK supporters spread graffiti and went around posting leaflets and placards in several cities across Iran after the passing of Iran’s iconic maestro, Mohammad Reza Shajarian.

He united with the Iranian people and chanted “Death to the dictator” at the 2009 uprising. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), had asked for a week to be set aside commemorating this legendary vocalist. This was in defiance of the regime stopping people from going to his funeral.

In a further development, on the night of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, and following a message by Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance. He said, “prepare for the anniversary of the martyrs and to commemorate the November uprising.”

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), supporters went about writing slogans that rejected the dictatorships of both the Shah and Khamenei and called for the criminal IRGC to be disbanded.

They also highlighted the people’s demand for overthrowing the inhuman regime. These events took place in Tehran and some other cities which included:

  • Mashhad, Chaboksar, Isfahan, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Rasht, Babol, Karaj, Neka (Mazandaran), Shiraz, Sari, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Neyshabur, Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Qom, Urmia, Saveh, Eslamshahr.

The slogans that were posted were banners or graffiti placed in public places and included:

  • “Massoud Rajavi: November 15, 2019, is a national and enduring day”;
Tehran
Tehran- Distributing Mr. Massoud Rajavi’s message in commemoration of the November 2019 uprising by supporters of the MEK– October 10, 2020
  • “The IRGC and regime’s Supreme Leader are responsible for crimes”;
Shiraz – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units- “The IRGC and regime’s Supreme Leader are responsible for crimes – October 10, 2020
  • “Disbanding the Revolutionary Guards is a must for achieving victory”;
Various cities – MEK Resistance Units call to Disbanding the Revolutionary Guards – October 10, 2020
  • “Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi”;
Various cities – Activities of the supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) – October 6, 2020
  • “Death to Khamenei”;
Mashhad – Writing graffiti and installing banner by supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) – The first week of October 2020
  • “Down with Khamenei, long live freedom”;
Mashhad – Writing graffiti and installing banner by supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) – The first week of October 2020
  • “The overthrow of the clerical regime is possible with the efforts of the Resistance Units”;
Tehran – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units in protest to the death of the national wrestling champion, Navid Afkari – October 10, 2020
  • “Down with the dictator, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)”;
Several cities – Activities of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters in various cities – “Down with the dictator, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader”- October 10, 2020
  • “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”
Mashhad – Writing graffiti and installing banner by supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran)- The first week of October 2020

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR