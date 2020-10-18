Activities of Iran’s MEK Resistance Units Honored Shajarian, the Iranian Music Icon

The MEK Resistance Units and MEK supporters spread graffiti and went around posting leaflets and placards in several cities across Iran after the passing of Iran’s iconic maestro, Mohammad Reza Shajarian.

He united with the Iranian people and chanted “Death to the dictator” at the 2009 uprising. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), had asked for a week to be set aside commemorating this legendary vocalist. This was in defiance of the regime stopping people from going to his funeral.

The clerical regime prevented the people of #Iran from participating in the funeral and memorial ceremony for Maestro #Shajarian. We will continue to commemorate this eternal voice, paying tribute to him until the seventh night (after his demise).https://t.co/YRlvTT3UK4 pic.twitter.com/oAujU0fdfk — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 12, 2020

In a further development, on the night of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, and following a message by Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance. He said, “prepare for the anniversary of the martyrs and to commemorate the November uprising.”

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), supporters went about writing slogans that rejected the dictatorships of both the Shah and Khamenei and called for the criminal IRGC to be disbanded.

#Iran has been mourning the death of musician, singer, and regime critic Mohammad Reza #Shajarian. Recent events have further expose the regime's inhuman nature & the people’s rage toward their rulers. Full videohttps://t.co/ehrQOzNMdu Full reporthttps://t.co/2HCnAtfwe0 pic.twitter.com/kmAxdwugbD — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 16, 2020

They also highlighted the people’s demand for overthrowing the inhuman regime. These events took place in Tehran and some other cities which included:

Mashhad, Chaboksar, Isfahan, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Rasht, Babol, Karaj, Neka (Mazandaran), Shiraz, Sari, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Neyshabur, Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Qom, Urmia, Saveh, Eslamshahr.

Tehran – Activities of the supporters of the #MEK following the passing of #Iran’s national artist: “Massoud Rajavi: In memory of Shajarian, who will always remain in our memories… We will always remember his most moving message, ‘death to the dictator’https://t.co/IYw9kUaHkL — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 17, 2020

The slogans that were posted were banners or graffiti placed in public places and included:

“Massoud Rajavi: November 15, 2019, is a national and enduring day”;

“The IRGC and regime’s Supreme Leader are responsible for crimes”;

“Disbanding the Revolutionary Guards is a must for achieving victory”;

“Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi”;

“Death to Khamenei”;

“Down with Khamenei, long live freedom”;

“The overthrow of the clerical regime is possible with the efforts of the Resistance Units”;

“Down with the dictator, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)”;

“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

