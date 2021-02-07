Broad Support for Western Policy Shift After Iranian Terrorist’s Guilty Verdict

Last Thursday, an online conference organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) took place, which lawmakers and foreign policy experts from throughout Europe and the Americas attended. The date coincided with the announcement of the verdict at a Belgian court related to the attempted terrorist attack in 2018. The judge found the terrorists guilty and sentenced them to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the key defendant, Iran’s diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi.

The keynote speaker at the conference, NCRI President, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, was the likely target of the terror plot, but she said the court’s decision opened a route for justice and triumph for many parties.

Mrs. Rajavi along with many other participants agreed that it was “a brilliant victory for the people and resistance of Iran and a heavy political and diplomatic defeat for the regime.” She also said that the conviction of these terrorists was like convicting the whole of the regime for its terrorist activities.

The two potential bombers were taken into custody before they were able to leave Belgium on the day rally date. Assadi was arrested the next day in Germany on his way back to his diplomatic commission job in Austria.

Following his arrest, numerous documents were uncovered which helped to indicate the role he had been playing overseas. Over a number of years, Assadi had visited many countries where he handed out cash for goods and services which had never been revealed.

Participants in the NCRI’s conference stated that current policies towards Iran are so weak and that they are equivalent to “appeasement.”

In relation to the thwarted bomb attack, there is quite a clear indication that hundreds of participants could have lost their lives because the total attendance was well over 100,000.

Former US Senator Robert Torricelli

Former US Senator Robert Torricelli said in relation to Assadi’s case, “I do not know how European leaders who have Iranian embassies in their capital can continue as if nothing had happened.”

What is likely to remain in people’s minds is how many other rogues like Assadi are just around the corner planning some other type of terrorist plot much of this upsurge in violence is due to recent uprisings in Tehran which have led to the death of defenseless protesters.

The EU should close the regime’s embassies, and sanction the regime’s leaders for their role in terrorism and human rights violations. The EU should immediately designate the whole of the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as terrorists.

What is most important is returning to a normal situation, but this can only happen if Iran’s terrorist structure is dismantled and the human rights of the people of Iran are guaranteed.

The abridged version of an article written by Mahmoud Hakamian for the NCRI.

