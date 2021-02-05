Calls for Europe to Take Action in Wake of Conviction of Iranian Regime’s Terrorist Diplomat

Iranian opposition The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that a court in Belgium announced its verdict in the case of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat-terrorist, and three accomplices. As requested by the prosecutors, Assadi was given the maximum 20-year sentence for his role as the mastermind of the plot to bomb the Iranian Resistance’s Free Iran rally just outside Paris in 2018.

President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and target of the plot Mrs. Maryam Rajavi emphasized the importance of this conviction and called for the international community to make the regime understand that its terrorism will not be tolerated.

The NCRI held an online event in which prominent politicians from both sides of the Atlantic spoke about the trial, the verdict, and the possible consequences.

Participating in the event were 40 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who said that the regime’s agents and mercenaries used the diplomatic and journalistic cover to plot a bomb attack against the regime’s opposition. They emphasized that “granting asylum and citizenship to MOIS agents and mercenaries should be a red line”.

Former Presidential Candidate of Columbia Ingrid Betancourt said that it is a victory for “all the victims of terrorism around the world” that Assadi and his accomplices have been convicted, pointing out that this is the first time a diplomat from a terrorist state has ever been convicted.

She also said that it “puts an end to the false narrative that the Iranian regime of the mullahs is a democracy”. Ms. Betancourt emphasized that Assadi was not an alone terrorist, rather he was working on the orders of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Former Foreign Minister of Italy Giulio Terzi called for action to be taken as a result of this conviction, saying that the regime’s embassies must be closed and its ambassadors and diplomats expelled from Europe.

Pandeli Majko, Minister of State and former Prime Minister of Albania called for more support for the Iranian Resistance and leader Mrs. Rajavi as the democratic alternative to the terrorist regime in Iran.

The U.S.’ first Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge said that although the regime has tried to suppress the truth and put an end to all efforts for democracy, it has failed to stop the people of Iran from fighting for freedom.

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Patrick Kennedy described today as a “historic day”, a day that is a turning point for Europe and the international community. Like many of his colleagues, he called for the regime’s embassies to be shut.

He also said that the trial has emphasized the regime’s desperation in its attempts to bomb a gathering that had the aim of bringing freedom and democracy to the people of Iran.

The trial and conviction of Assadi and his accomplices show, once again, that the Iranian regime is the number one state sponsor of terrorism and this cannot be ignored by the international community.

The regime must be treated like the terrorist state that it is. Anything less just emboldens the regime to continue with such actions.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube