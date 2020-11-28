European Foreign Ministries Denounce the Failed Terrorist Plot at Villepinte

James Cleverly, the British Foreign Secretary, recently responded to at least four questions asked by members of the House of Commons who were concerned about the ongoing case of the failed terrorist attack at Villepinte in 2018. The planned attack was an attempt to assassinate National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, thus severely weakening the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and Iranian Resistance. James Cleverly, views were as follows: He is very concerned that an Iranian diplomat is one of those standing trials due to his connection to the incident but declined to say much more while the trial is in process and particularly as there has been no discussion with the Iranian regime regarding the probable outcome of the trial. However, he did mention that the UK condemns wholeheartedly civilians being the target of terrorist attacks and supports any attempts to bring such perpetrators to justice. He said he didn’t think that anyone in Britain was involved.

My comments on the trial of #Iran's diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi. Five UK MPs cheated possible death in 2018 Iranian bomb plot https://t.co/zv5a8U0kPf @NCRIUS @statedeptspox #NoImpunity4Mullahs — Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) November 27, 2020

Bob Blackman, Conservative, and Toby Perkins, Labor, both raised the matter in written questions sent to the Foreign Secretary.

The Irish Ministry of Foreign affairs filed his own response to the Irish MP Joe O’Brien, who had questioned the Ministry on the aborted terrorist attempt at Villepinte in 2018. He said that he condemns all types of violence and acts of terrorism. He wasn’t committing himself to make any more comments while the criminal investigation and trial were underway.

Starting session of #AssadollahAssadi in Antwerp now.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi sent a message urging European countries to take a firm action against the entire diplomacy of terror conducted by Zarif, the foreign affairs minister and the intel ministry (MOIS).#FridayLivestream pic.twitter.com/Oh6DCiD1Pt — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) November 27, 2020

Jean-Michel Clement, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French parliament, raised the issue with Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Foreign Minister (FM) that had the terrorist bombing plot in June 2018 at Villepinte been successful hundreds of innocent people would have needlessly lost their lives. He asked the FM if a more sound position on behalf of France and Europe is what is really needed to get a hold of Iranian State-sponsored terrorism. Mr. Le Drian said that a fast response had already taken place towards Iran’s terrorist activities which included places sanctions on Iran with a focus on the Iranian Intelligence service.

