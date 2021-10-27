Former MEP Calls for UK Government to Bar Iran’s President from Attending COP26

Struan Stevenson, a former MEP who served in the European Parliament for 15 years, recently called on Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the UK government to prohibit Iran’s president from attending COP26, accusing him of mass murder and genocide.

Raisi’s crimes against humanity

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and Stevenson have also given Police Scotland a 111-page dossier detailing Raisi’s crimes against humanity, and have demanded that he be detained if he travels to the UK in the coming week.

Stevenson said he has filed a formal request to Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, the head of Police Scotland, seeking an inquiry into Raisi under universal jurisdiction into allegations of suspected genocide and crimes against humanity, speaking at a press conference in Glasgow on Wednesday.

“This man must not be permitted to enter Scotland… Scotland does not welcome mass murderers, and if this individual attends COP26, he should be apprehended by the authorities right away.

Raisi must not be allowed to enter the United Kingdom

“So, I would urge the First Minister, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, and Home Secretary Priti Patel to get together and discuss this matter, and ensure that there is a political initiative taken that this man must not be allowed to enter the United Kingdom, or indeed set foot in any other civilized nation,” Stevenson said.

According to the NCRI, Raisi was a significant player and member of the Tehran Death Commission in 1988, which was founded by the late Ayatollah Khomeini, the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader, and called for the execution of anyone who supported the opposition and democratic parties.

Raisi, according to NCRI deputy chair Hossein Abedini, assisted in the execution of 30,000 innocent individuals during the genocide.

The Butcher of the 1988 massacre

“The Iranian regime’s new President has long been despised by the Iranian people, and he’s been dubbed ‘the Butcher of the 1988 massacre‘ by the Iranian people.”

Raisi, as well as the criminals and terrorists who have risen to power in this administration, are now being widely condemned and denounced around the world.

“This is why a formal request has been made to Police Scotland to arrest Raisi for crimes against humanity if he decides to attend COP26 conference in Glasgow, and I think the mullah’s regime should hear this message from the international community very loud and clear, that the murderers of the Mullah’s Iranian regime should not be allowed to travel abroad and we will act urgently to prosecute genocidal actors and criminals against humanity like Raisi, not next week or next month, but now,” Abedini explained.

UK and UNFCCC are responsible for inviting state delegations

“As organizers of Cop26, the UK Government and UNFCCC are responsible for inviting state delegations,” a Scottish Government official stated. “During Cop26, the Scottish Government has no intentions to meet with Iranian representatives.

“We strongly condemn human rights violations and urge all states to adhere to basic international standards, including the obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights.”

