Free Iran 2021: International Media Outlets Echoe the NCRI's Message for a Democratic Iran

Staff Writer
Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei's objective for installing Raisi is to confront popular uprisings and to gain the latitude he needs for the nuclear and missile programs, as well as for regional warmongering and international adventurism.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) hosted the world’s largest-ever online event, the “Free Iran World Summit 2021,” on July 10 and 11. On Saturday and Sunday, almost a thousand political leaders, including 250 politicians from both sides of the Atlantic, attended the conference.

The Free Iran World Summit

Ashraf 3, the Iranian opposition’s base in Albania, was linked to almost 50,000 places. Hundreds of in-person rallies were held in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, despite the fact that the event was held online.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): 3rd Day of the Free Iran World Summit; Global Support for the Iranian People’s Uprising & the Democratic Alternative.

Maryam Rajavi was the event’s main speaker

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition’s president-elect, was the event’s main speaker.

The Free Iran World Summit was widely reported by dozens of international media sites. They emphasized the attendance of high-profile politicians at the event, such as Secretary Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, and Honorable Janez Jana, Slovenia’s Prime Minister.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Maryam Rajavi: This is a litmus test of whether the international community will engage and deal with this genocidal regime or stand with the Iranian people.

Reuters report

Reuters released an article titled, “Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of the president-elect.”

Supporters of Iran’s exiled opposition marched in Berlin and abroad on Saturday to demand that Ebrahim Raisi, the Islamic Republic’s newly elected president, be prosecuted for crimes against humanity, according to the outlet.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): thousands of Iranians rallied in Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

Fox News report

According to Fox News, Pompeo stated that the Iranian people have a strong desire for democracy, which the US should support, but cautioned against pouring cash at the current leadership in Tehran.

Pompeo was one of the numerous nonpartisan speakers at the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) “Free World Summit” on Saturday, where the former US Secretary of State under former ex-president Donald Trump warned against financial incentives in current nuclear discussions. He claimed that the recent election of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is the latest proof that Tehran is willing to utilize any foreign money to “inflict terror” on its own people and on the Middle East.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): We must continue to support the Iranian people as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran in any way that we can. In the end, the Iranian people will have a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Republic.

Pompeo’s encouragement to keep fighting

Pompeo’s encouragement to keep fighting for their freedom was echoed by Fox News. He urged Iranian dissidents to “keep up the fight” against the hard-line regime in Tehran on Saturday, as a key dissident group gathered for a summit to reaffirm calls for a secular and democratic Iran.

According to Fox News, Pompeo addressed attendees at the NCRI’s meeting. “We must continue to support the Iranian people as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran in any way that we can.” “American civil society has a lot of good work to do to help achieve this goal. Keep fighting, it is work that your organization is actively engaged in.”

Women’s Leading
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): For three decades, the MEK has been led by women, with nine female Secretary Generals of the MEK, while the President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran is the courageous Maryam Rajavi, and thousands have sacrificed their lives for freedom and equality.

Senior European and American politicians attending Free Iran 2021

Alternatively, the Iranian government has expressed displeasure with senior European and American politicians attending a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran’s theocratic rulers and was once regarded as a terrorist organization by the West, according to the Associated Press.

The Free Iran World Summit 2021 has become a stage for Iran’s previously unheard voices. The world community now has the opportunity to support and join the people in overthrowing the dictatorship and putting an end to the dictatorial tyranny for good.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Speeches by former Prime Ministers of Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, and Ireland, and dozens of former EU Ministers. Speeches by John Bolton, Joseph Lieberman, Rudy Giuliani, Louis Freeh, Michael Mukasey, Gens. Conway and Keane…

