Free Iran 2021: Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Supports Iran’s Fight for Freedom

The Free Iran World Summit-2021 began on Saturday, July 10, with the involvement of Iranians and resistance supporters from more than 50,000 places in 105 countries, as well as the presence of thousands of members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), at Ashraf 3 in Albania. Participants convened online with a 20-hour time difference from all around the world.

The keynote speaker at the event

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s president-elect, was the keynote speaker at the event. On Saturday, her remarks mostly focused on Iran’s domestic problems and the clerical regime’s weak status, but they also touched on the international community’s inactivity in the face of Iran’s continuous human rights violations and terrorism export.

The vicious cycle of deception and appeasement

Mrs. Rajavi remarked on July 11 that the Western countries’ relations with the mullahs’ regime have fuelled a vicious cycle of deception and appeasement. In exchange for only minor restrictions on the regime’s nuclear program, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, a good embodiment of that failed strategy, gave away large-scale relief of economic sanctions.

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Franco Frattini, expressed support for the Iranian people’s fight for democracy, as well as criticism of the Iranian government’s human rights violations and their malign activities.

The killings of 30,000 political prisoners

“They use the nuclear deal [JCPOA] as the leverage for recognition of their role in the region. They want to be recognized politically and this is the point where they should fail. They cannot be recognized as a viable partner, a viable negotiator.” Frattini added.

“The nuclear issue is only one of a general number of issues… Issues like the killings of 30,000 political prisoners, executions, death penalties, and the deprivation of fundamental freedoms. There is not only nuclear negotiation. And if we fall into the trap to sit around the table and to negotiate again, we just give the regime a legitimation” Frattini continued.

Human rights abuser, Ebrahim Raisi

In his speech, Frattini addressed the mullah’s engineered elections, in which Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, appointed human rights abuser, Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s next president. Raisi’s appointment was made out of desperation by Khamenei. He needed to close ranks in order to safeguard his administration from escalating crises and mass protests.

“There was not an election, it was a designation a designation from the supreme guide. And, frankly speaking, in my personal opinion, this was a message of weakness, not a message of strength.” He remarked. “Designating Mr. Raisi means the regime is going towards more repression, because it’s losing completely its reputation.”

Infamous fatwa to massacre

As deputy prosecutor of Tehran in 1988, Raisi was one of four officials chosen by Supreme Leader Khomeini to carry out his infamous fatwa to massacre imprisoned dissidents affiliated to the main democratic opposition. As a result, thirty thousand political prisoners, mostly MEK members, were cruelly executed in a few months during the massacre.

In her speech, Mrs. Rajavi expressly advised lawmakers to bear in mind the premise that “the mullahs only understand the language of firmness and strength.”

“I would like to say thanks to your wake-up call to my colleagues in Europe. Should seriously consider not sitting whatsoever around the same table with the Iranian dignitaries. This will be a clear message. I cannot recognize persons who try to sign an agreement, bloody hands.” Frattini concluded.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube