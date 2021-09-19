Iran – Activities of MEK Resistance Units

September 16, 2021—The Iranian opposition the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), network, MEK Resistance Units install posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places. They also take to graffiti writing slogans against the Iranian regime.

Maryam Rajavi

“Maryam Rajavi: The MEK is the hope for Iran’s future,” “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people will win the battle of destiny against Khamenei, who has been the reason for so many losses with the COVID-19,”

Massoud Rajavi

“Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”.

“Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people do not want the Coronavirus nor the mullahs,” “Down with the Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “While people are begging to make ends meet, ‌Khamenei lives like a king,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

Robat Karim

“The Iranian people do not want both the coronavirus and mullahs”

Tehran

“The Iranian people do not want both the coronavirus and mullahs”

Mashhad

“Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

Qom

“The Iranian people live in poverty and the supreme leader is getting richer”

Rasht

“Down with the rule of mullahs”

Kazerun

“Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”

Yasuj

“Hail to Rajavi, Down with Khamenei, and Raisi

