Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK Supporters

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters: “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

Activities of Resistance Units and (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters in late December. Uprising, indispensable to victory in the war of destiny with the repressive mullahs’ regime. In late December, MEK Resistance Units, and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) posted many placards and wrote graffiti on walls in different across Iranian cities.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Isfahan and Shiraz – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters – “Rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy.”

These activities took place in:

Tehran, Rasht, Gorgan, Shiraz, Islamshahr, Babol, Naeen, Qasr-e Shirin, Zahedan, Arak, Lahijan, Ramsar, Neyshabur, Fuman, Kerman, Hamden, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Islam, and Bandar Abbas.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters: “Disbanding the IRGC is indispensable to Iranian people’s victory.”

Some of the slogans written by the MEK Resistance Units were:

Massoud Rajavi: Disbanding the IRGC is imperative for the Iranian people’s victory,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”.

“Army of the hungry, onwards uprising and rebellion,”.

Babol:

(PMOI / MEK Iran), Babol – Activities of MEK supporters: “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy.”

Maryam Rajavi: Freedom and victory are in your hands,” Mrs. Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Mashhad – Tehran:

(PMOI / MEK Iran), Mashhad – Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters: “The people and their valiant, rebellious children will determine the destiny (of our nation).”

Massoud Rajavi: The people and their valiant, rebellious children will determine the destiny (of our nation),”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran), Mashhad – “MEK supporters distribute the messages of the Resistance’s Leadership in people’s homes.”

“Rebellion is indispensable to the war of destiny with the mullahs’ regime,”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran), Mashhad – Posting placard of the Resistance’s Leadership across the city by MEK supporters and Resistance Units.

Gorgan:

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Posting and distributing placards by MEK supporters: “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom.”

“Mullahs must get lost for Coronavirus to go away,”.

various Iranian cities:

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Graffiti and posting placards by MEK supporters and Resistance Units: “Maryam Rajavi: Rebels will win victories.”

“Death to Khamenei, Rouhani, the source of Coronavirus and ruin,”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) – Graffiti by MEK supporters: “Regime’s overthrow with Resistance Units.”

Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people and Resistance Units will march forward until they finish off the ruling theocracy,” and “Death to the dictator”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran), Various cities across Iran – Posting and distributing placards and Banners by MEK supporters: “Death to Khamenei, long live Rajavi,” reads the banner hanging from the overpass in Lahijan.
