Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and (MEK) Supporters

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that despite the mullahs regime’s high-security alert the MEK Resistance Units posted banners and wrote slogans across the country.

January 3 and 5, 2021,

These activities took place in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Saravan, Ilam, Khorramabad, Borujerd, Shahrud, Hormozgan, Rasht, Ahvaz, Qazvin, and Kerman. Local residents welcomed the activities, in all these cities.

Some of the slogans were: “Massoud Rajavi: ‌

Disbanding IRGC is a must for the victory of the Iranian people,”

“In the war of destiny, it should be written: death or freedom,”

“Massoud Rajavi: (Based on their choice), Mujahedin-e Khalq expect nothing as their given rights, except the right to make their utmost sacrifice for their people”

“Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,”

“Down with Khamenei, long live freedom,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The ruling mullahs are in fear of your determination to overthrow them,”

“In Iran, the roots of every crime is the IRGC and the regime’s Supreme Leader,”

“Death to Khamenei – Rouhani, the cause of Coronavirus disaster and destruction,”

“Down with the dictator,”

“Maryam Rajavi: stand up to overthrow the regime of Velayat-e Faqih .”

January 3 and 6,

Supporters of the MEK and the Resistance Units took down or destroyed posters and images of Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force.

The actions were simultaneous with the regime’s propaganda ceremony on Soleimani’s death anniversary.

