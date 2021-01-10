Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and (MEK) Supporters

Ilam – Writing slogans by the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK – "The cause of every crime (in Iran) is the Revolutionary Guards and the Supreme Leader"- January 3, 2021

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that despite the mullahs regime’s high-security alert the MEK Resistance Units posted banners and wrote slogans across the country.

Despite the clerical regime’s security measures in the cities across Iran, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and Resistance Units posted banners and wrote slogans containing the Resistance leadership messages, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in various cities across Iran.

Tehran- Activities of the supporters of MEK and the Resistance Units – “I want my freedom of speech and my people’s freedom. Why? Because I am with MEK”- January 3 and 5, 2021

January 3 and 5, 2021,

These activities took place in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Saravan, Ilam, Khorramabad, Borujerd, Shahrud, Hormozgan, Rasht, Ahvaz, Qazvin, and Kerman. Local residents welcomed the activities, in all these cities.

Isfahan, and Karaj- Activities of the Resistance Units – “Massoud Rajavi: In the war of destiny, it should be written death or freedom”- January 5, 2021

Some of the slogans were: “Massoud Rajavi: ‌

Disbanding IRGC is a must for the victory of the Iranian people,”

“In the war of destiny, it should be written: death or freedom,”

Isfahan, Qazvin, and Kerman – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK – Posting banners and writing graffiti on walls in various cities – January 3, 2021

“Massoud Rajavi: (Based on their choice), Mujahedin-e Khalq expect nothing as their given rights, except the right to make their utmost sacrifice for their people”

“Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,”

“Down with Khamenei, long live freedom,”

Various cities – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK – “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”- January 5, 2021

Maryam Rajavi: The ruling mullahs are in fear of your determination to overthrow them,”

Rasht, Hormozgan, and Ahvaz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq – Maryam Rajavi: “We must rise up to be able to change the religious dictatorship” – January 3, 2021

“In Iran, the roots of every crime is the IRGC and the regime’s Supreme Leader,”

Tehran – Activities of the supporters of the MEK- Tehran – Destroying the banners and images of the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani – January 3, 2021

“Death to Khamenei – Rouhani, the cause of Coronavirus disaster and destruction,”

“Down with the dictator,”

Tehran – Resistance Units- Torching Qassem Soleimani’s posters – January 3, 2021

“Maryam Rajavi: stand up to overthrow the regime of Velayat-e Faqih .”

January 3 and 6,

Supporters of the MEK and the Resistance Units took down or destroyed posters and images of Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force.

Tehran- Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq- Destroying the banners and images of the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani – January 5, 2021

The actions were simultaneous with the regime’s propaganda ceremony on Soleimani’s death anniversary.

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq – Destroying banners and images of the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani – January 5, 2021

