Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK Supporters

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Resistance Units and MEK supporters calling to boycott the regime’s sham election.

Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK / PMOI Iran) supporters and the Resistance Units called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election by installing banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets throughout Iran,

The Resistance Units and MEK supporters in addition to different areas of the Greater Tehran, these activities took place in other cities including, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kerman, Ilam, Qom, Tabriz, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Rasht, Ahvaz, Zahedan, Kermanshah, Qaemshahr, Chaboksar, Sanandaj, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Behbahan, Sabzevar, Esfarayen, Bojnurd, Dorud, Meshgin Shahr, and Shahriar.

The Resistance Units and MEK supporters slogans were: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “The worker’s vote is regime change in Iran.”

“Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty,” “My vote is regime changes, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,”

“Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,” “Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,”

“Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and the boycott of the sham election,” “We will not vote, hail to Rajavi,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham election – First week of May 2021

