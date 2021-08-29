Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters

By
Staff Writer
-
The MEK Resistance Units posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Saveh, Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Fooladshahr, Yazdanshahr, Shahriar, Dezful, Ardakan, and Varamin.

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that over the past week, Resistance Units and MEK supporters activities across Iran calling for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship.

Murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet

The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet, cannot save the regime from its downfall.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): strategy of consolidating power inside the government.

Khamenei banned the import of vaccines

The volatile state of Iranian society was exacerbated by the devastating impact of the Coronavirus which has resulted in nearly 400,000 fatalities because Khamenei banned the import of vaccines.

MEK Resistance Units and supporters of The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), called for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship as the root of all the problems and suffering of the Iranian people.

MEK Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti

US and UK Vaccines
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei’s Decision on the US and UK Vaccines Will Mean More Iranian Lives Lost.

Activities across the country

Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters across the country including in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Saveh, Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Fooladshahr, Yazdanshahr, Shahriar, Dezful, Ardakan, and Varamin.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The MEK Resistance Units posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti in Tehran…

Some of the slogans were in the name of Maryam Rajavi

“Maryam Rajavi: The key commitment of the MEK is the liberation of the Iranian people from the clerical tyranny,” “The appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as president is the end of the line for the clerical system,” “Maryam Rajavi: Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship,” “Maryam Rajavi: The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet cannot save the regime from its inevitable overthrow,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Saveh – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Maryam Rajavi: Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship ” – August 22, 2021

Some of the slogans were in the name of Massoud Rajavi

“Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up all across the nation,” “Massoud Rajavi: To obtain water and freedom we must overthrow the mullahs,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Varamin – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Maryam Rajavi: The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s Cabinet, cannot save the regime from its downfall” – August 22, 2021

Some of the slogans were against the dictators

“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),” “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Sanandaj and Shahrekord – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 22, 2021

Tehran

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up all across the nation” –August 22, 2021

Tehran

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei)” – August 22, 2021

Shahriar

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Shahriar – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” – August 22, 2021

Tabriz

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tabriz- Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Massoud Rajavi: Our nation has decided to overthrow this regime” – August 22, 2021

Ardakan and Dezful

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ardakan and Dezful – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 22, 2021

Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Yazdanshahr, and Fooladshahr

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Yazdanshahr, and Fooladshahr – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Death to Khamenei and Raisi, hail to Rajavi” – August 22, 2021

