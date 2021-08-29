Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that over the past week, Resistance Units and MEK supporters activities across Iran calling for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship.

Murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet

The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet, cannot save the regime from its downfall.

Khamenei banned the import of vaccines

The volatile state of Iranian society was exacerbated by the devastating impact of the Coronavirus which has resulted in nearly 400,000 fatalities because Khamenei banned the import of vaccines.

MEK Resistance Units and supporters of The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), called for protest and uprising to put an end to the clerical dictatorship as the root of all the problems and suffering of the Iranian people.

MEK Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti

Activities across the country

Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters across the country including in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Saveh, Esfarayen, Neyshabur, Fooladshahr, Yazdanshahr, Shahriar, Dezful, Ardakan, and Varamin.

Some of the slogans were in the name of Maryam Rajavi

“Maryam Rajavi: The key commitment of the MEK is the liberation of the Iranian people from the clerical tyranny,” “The appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as president is the end of the line for the clerical system,” “Maryam Rajavi: Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet embodies four decades of the mullahs’ religious and terrorist dictatorship,” “Maryam Rajavi: The collection of murderers and thieves in Raisi’s cabinet cannot save the regime from its inevitable overthrow,”

Some of the slogans were in the name of Massoud Rajavi

“Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up all across the nation,” “Massoud Rajavi: To obtain water and freedom we must overthrow the mullahs,”

Some of the slogans were against the dictators

“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),” “Iranians are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom.”

