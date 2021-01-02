Iran: Activities of the Resistance Units, MEK supporters

Activities of the Resistance Units
Activities of the Resistance Units, MEK supporters: "A call to rise to overthrow the clerical regime."

Activities of the Resistance Units

During the final week of December, Resistance Units and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in various cities in Iran posted leaflets and placards. The MEK Resistance Units wrote graffiti on walls in crowded areas, conveying the messages and calling the Iranian people to rise for freedom by the Iranian Resistance leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and Massoud Rajavi.

Tehran – Posting banners and writing slogans by supporters of MEK and the Resistance Units: “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”- the final week of December 2020

In addition to Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Babol, Naein, Eslamshahr, and Abadan, while the State Security Force was on alert and the security measures were at their highest.

Tehran – Wall writing, by supporters of MEK: “Down with the dictator, hail to Rajavi” – December 30, 2020

Some of the slogans were:

“Massoud Rajavi: Disbanding the IRGC is imperative to the Iranian people’s victory,”

“Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,”

Mashhad – posting placards and writing graffitied by supporters of the MEK, and Resistance Units: “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the clerical regime” – the final week of December 2020

“Rebellion is indispensable to the war of destiny with the mullahs’ regime,”

“Mullahs must get lost for Coronavirus to go away,”

“Death to Khamenei, Rouhani, the source of Coronavirus and ruin,”

Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK – “Maryam Rajavi: Freedom and victory are in your hands” – the final week of December 2020

“Massoud Rajavi: The army of the hungry is ready for revolt and uprising,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The blood of the martyrs will fan the flame of the Iranian peoples’ uprising,”

“Death of the dictator,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The ruling mullahs are terrified of your determination for regime change.”

Karaj – Posting placard and writing graffiti by the Resistance Units – the final week of December 202
