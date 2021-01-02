Iran: Activities of the Resistance Units, MEK supporters

During the final week of December, Resistance Units and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in various cities in Iran posted leaflets and placards. The MEK Resistance Units wrote graffiti on walls in crowded areas, conveying the messages and calling the Iranian people to rise for freedom by the Iranian Resistance leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and Massoud Rajavi.

In addition to Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Babol, Naein, Eslamshahr, and Abadan, while the State Security Force was on alert and the security measures were at their highest.

Some of the slogans were:

“Massoud Rajavi: Disbanding the IRGC is imperative to the Iranian people’s victory,”

“Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,”

“Rebellion is indispensable to the war of destiny with the mullahs’ regime,”

“Mullahs must get lost for Coronavirus to go away,”

“Death to Khamenei, Rouhani, the source of Coronavirus and ruin,”

“Massoud Rajavi: The army of the hungry is ready for revolt and uprising,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The blood of the martyrs will fan the flame of the Iranian peoples’ uprising,”

“Death of the dictator,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The ruling mullahs are terrified of your determination for regime change.”

