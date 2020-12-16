Iran: Condemnations of 1988 Massacre of Political Prisoners from all Over the World

The Iranian regime executed 30,000 political prisoners during the summer of 1988. Most of those killed were members or supporters of the main opposition to the Iranian regime – the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

To this day the perpetrators of the crime have not been held accountable, with some of them even rising through the ranks and occupying top leadership roles.

The 1988 Massacre of Political Prisoners in #Iran Should be Investigated by an International Body Thoroughly: The Iranian opposition movement #MEK has been fighting to have the massacre of political prisoners in Iran investigated thoroughly. #1988Massacre #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/tTJOtZezXu — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 14, 2020

The Iranian Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been trying to get justice for the victims of the crime against humanity and, despite a slow start, international condemnation is being heard.

Earlier this month, seven United Nations human rights experts wrote to the Iranian regime urging it to prosecute those that perpetrated the crime. They warned that if the regime failed to uphold its obligations under international human rights laws, the UN would call on the international community to establish an international investigation into the massacre.

A letter, by 7 United Nations Special Rapporteurs, was made public on Wednesday, on the 1988 massacre of #Iran political prisoners. This is a significant development for those seeking justice for the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. https://t.co/siJCDPNweG #MEK pic.twitter.com/lINPVCySGH — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 13, 2020

Robert A. Destro the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the US State Department emphasized that his country fully supports the call for justice made by the UN experts. He also emphasized that it is highly unlikely the regime will “investigate itself”.

The United States echoes the UN's call for an independent investigation into mass disappearances and summary executions in Iran in 1988, though the alleged involvement of current senior officials makes it highly unlikely the regime will investigate itself. — Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro (@DRL_AS) December 10, 2020

With regards to the ongoing anguish and harassment felt by the families of the victims of the 1988 Massacre, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in February 2018 that he is concerned. He said that the families that are pushing for further information about what happened to their loved ones are facing “difficulty” and “harassment”.

In February 2018, a civil society hearing organized by NGOs in Geneva heard legal experts and witnesses. They concluded that immediate action should be taken by the United Nations to ensure the safety of the people of Iran, in particular with regards to the wave of arrests happening at that time because of the anti-government protests.

Former Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights Iran, the late Asma Jahangir, compiled a report to the UN General Assembly in August 2017 detailing horrific facts surrounding the 1988 Massacre including the mass unmarked burial sites. She emphasized that no investigation has ever been carried out and that the families of the victims should be able to know the fate of their loved ones without being threatened or harassed by authorities.

Amnesty International has drawn a lot of attention to the 1988 Massacre over the past few years. In June 2017, it warned that the Iranian regime’s completely destroyed a gravesite in southern Iran. The organization said that at least 44 victims of the massacre were buried there and that the desecration of the site is destroying “vital forensic evidence” and that it would “scupper opportunities for justice”.

#Iran: Amnesty International Describes Recent Letter by UN Experts as a Turning Point, Renews Calls for Justice for 1988 Massacre Victims in Iran#1988Massacre #WeStand4FreeIran #HumanRights

https://t.co/e3oDQRD6Tn — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 9, 2020

In 2018, the United States House of Representatives passed the Iran Human Rights and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act in which refers to the 1988 Massacre. It quotes the words of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s chief deputy that described the 1988 Massacre as “the greatest crime committed during the Mullahs regime, for which history will condemn us”.

Ted Poe – Member of the U.S House of Representatives from Texas – Iran 1988 Massacre https://t.co/IO2C0UVKVl pic.twitter.com/DV5CYMn09S — سلام (@mahmod_yaran) August 2, 2017

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube