Iran: Defiant Youths Targeted Mullahs Regime's Centers of Repression

Staff Writer
(PMOI / MEK Iran)'s influence is growing day by day, as has been noted by Ali Khamenei in various speeches he has made.

Defiant youths supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) targeted the clerical regime’s centers of repression and plunder. The MEK’s supporters risk their life as they extend their influence and protest activities across Iran. Despite the repression by IRGC and Basiji security forces in Iran, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters have shown that it is gaining support.

MEK supporters in Mashhad targeted the center for recruiting the repressive IRGC forces – December 20, 2020

And by taking these actions, they displayed the Iranian people’s rage against the mullah’s brutal regime and its centers of repression at any price. The people in these areas welcomed the actions.

MEK supporters in Khorramabad- Torching the entrance of the main offices of the “Martyr’s Foundation”, the center of plunder in the Lorestan Province- December 20, 2020

Defiant youths supporters of (PMOI / MEK Iran) targeted the mullahs regime’s centers of repression in Mashhad, Khorramabad, and Neyshabur, and set fire to the entrance and signs of these centers.

MEK supporters in Darrod (Neyshabur): Torching the entrance sign for the repressive IRGC recruiting center-December 20, 2020

These kinds of activities and protests are continuing in an atmosphere of fear and repression is an indication that the (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s influence is growing day by day, as has been noted by Ali Khamenei in various speeches he has made.

