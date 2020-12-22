Iran: Defiant Youths Targeted Mullahs Regime’s Centers of Repression

Defiant youths supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) targeted the clerical regime’s centers of repression and plunder. The MEK’s supporters risk their life as they extend their influence and protest activities across Iran. Despite the repression by IRGC and Basiji security forces in Iran, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters have shown that it is gaining support.

And by taking these actions, they displayed the Iranian people’s rage against the mullah’s brutal regime and its centers of repression at any price. The people in these areas welcomed the actions.

Defiant youths supporters of (PMOI / MEK Iran) targeted the mullahs regime’s centers of repression in Mashhad, Khorramabad, and Neyshabur, and set fire to the entrance and signs of these centers.

These kinds of activities and protests are continuing in an atmosphere of fear and repression is an indication that the (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s influence is growing day by day, as has been noted by Ali Khamenei in various speeches he has made.

