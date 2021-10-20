Iran: Ebrahim Raisi will not be Attending the Un Climate Change Conference in Scotland

In an official request, a former Scottish MP, together with the families of five political prisoners killed in Iran, requested that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi be detained if he travels to Glasgow for a climate change summit.

The petition was signed by former Scottish MP Struan Stevenson, as well as a number of human rights activists, torture victims, or relatives of those executed in Iran, and passed over to Police Scotland on October 8, to arrest Raisi if he travels to Glasgow, according to the Times of London.

Following this occurrence, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman declared on Monday that, contrary to prior rumors, the Iranian regime president, will not be attending the upcoming United Nations climate change summit in Scotland.

The 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Climate Change is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 1 to 12, however, in a regime press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Raisi would not be attending and that he had no plans to travel to Scotland.

Regime’s media had heavily advertised Raisi’s invitation

Ironically, the regime’s own media had heavily advertised Raisi’s invitation to attend the conference in June, suggesting that he would attend.

There was never any need for Raisi to attend the conference because Iran is not a signatory to the Paris Climate Accord, but it would have been an opportunity for him to raise his profile as the regime’s new president by posing for photos and meeting with some of the world’s top leaders.

The Iranian resistance’s efforts to bring Raisi accountable for his crimes against humanity are something Khatibzadeh did not mention in his statements.

Exiled Iranians have organized rallies around the world

Exiled Iranians have organized rallies around the world in recent weeks in response to Raisi’s history of heinous human rights crimes. Raisi was a judge on the ‘death commission’ tasked with processing prisoners through minute-long trials and sending them to the gallows if they refused to denounce their affiliation with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in the summer of 1988, and was one of the main officials involved in the mass execution of over 30,000 political prisoners.

Several legal experts and academics argued at an Iranian Resistance conference this summer that the 1988 massacre should be classified as genocide and that the culprits should be punished in international criminal courts.

The massacre’s victims testified in court

Former political detainees and families of the massacre’s victims testified in court about Raisi’s and other regime officials’ complicity in the cruel torture and killing of dissidents in Iran’s jails.

Raisi’s decision not to fly to Glasgow may be in his best interests, as an official complaint has been made with Scottish authorities demanding his arrest if he ever steps foot in the country. Struan Stevenson, a former Scottish MEP, and Tahar Boumedra, a human rights campaigner, are among the plaintiffs, as are many witnesses to the 1988 massacre and the relatives of the victims.

All of this has placed a huge strain on the regime’s newly sworn president, who is now embroiled in his own crimes. Raisi also canceled his trip to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly in September.

The administration provided no official explanation for the trip’s postponement, so Raisi delivered a pre-recorded message. Iranian state-run media believed that the regime was concerned that Raisi’s safety had been jeopardized by Iranian exiles.

Raisi’s appointment cost the government dearly, and his deadly past—which represents four decades of mullah rule—follows him wherever he goes.

