Iran: How Mullah Regime Exploits Its Diplomatic Privileges

25 years ago, Iranian terrorists assassinated Zahra Rajabi and Ali Moradi in Turkey. Rajabi was a key member of the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). It appears that there was a plan in place, orchestrated by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to begin with attempting to abduct Rajabi on February 16th, 1996, but the plan failed so they resorted to plan B.

On February 20th, 1996, Masoumi guided terrorists to Rajabi’s place of residence in Fatah district, Istanbul. They ambushed the NCRI representative and Moradi close to an elevator in their home and assassinated them using weapons with silencers attached.

On Tuesday, Feb 20, 1996, at 9:00 pm, the Iranian regime's terrorists assassinated Zahra Rajabi, 38, the representative of NCRI in Turkey & a member of PMOI/MEK.

It was later uncovered by Turkish officials that some Iranian diplomats were responsible for the terror plot. They were named as the following:

Mohsen Kargar Azad, Deputy Counselor in Istanbul;

Shadkar, Embassy Attaché in Ankara;

Reza Behrouz-Manesh, Deputy Counselor in Istanbul;

Ali Ashrafi, Embassy Press Attaché in Ankara.

This is not the only time terrorist attacks have taken place as the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul implemented a number of terror attacks, including the following:

The abduction of a (PMOI / MEK Iran) member, Abolhassan Mojtahedzadeh, in 1989,

October 1988, Turkish police stopped an Iranian diplomat car belonging to Iranian embassy &found a man in the trunk with his mouth taped shut. He was Abolhassan Mojtahedzadeh, a member of opposition group MEK was being taken hostage by IRGC diplomats

The abduction and murder of (PMOI / MEK Iran) member, Ali Akbar Ghorbani, in 1992 who was subject to torture;

Ali Akbar Ghorbani Abducted, Killed under Torture in Turkey on 1992

the assassination in April 2017 of TV executive, Saeed Karimian

the assassination in November 2019 of social media activist, Massoud Molavi Vardanjani;

Media outlets in Turkey have provided new details about the murder of Massoud Molavi Vardanjani, a prominent critic of Iran and curator of the Black Box Telegram channel, who was killed in Istanbul in 2019.

the abduction and transfer in October 2020 of Habib Chaab.

The arrest of Iran diplomat Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh at Turkey's Istanbul Airport for his alleged role in the murder of an Iranian dissident. Same Turkish playbook as with Habib Chaab abduction in leaking CCTV footage.

The terrorist activities in Turkey are not all that has taken place outside Iran as on February 4th a Belgian court sentenced the Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to a prison term of 20 years for being the mastermind behind a bomb plot aimed at participants at the yearly gathering of the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in June 2018.

It was discovered that Assadi not only led these sorts of terrorist activities but was part of a ring of Iran’s secret agents on European soil. German authorities discovered receipts and appointments in a booklet removed by German authorities. He had also recruited 3 MOIS agents to help in the bomb plot. The court handed out sentences from 16 to 18 years for Assadi’s accomplices.

In December 2018, the Albanian government removed Iranian Ambassador, Gholamhossein Mohammad-Nia, and his first deputy, Mostafa Roudaki, for their involvement in the bomb plot. Albania’s investigations discovered that Roudaki commanded Tehran’s intelligence station in Albania.

Recently, a former MOIS agent released uncomplimentary details concerning Tehran’s espionage and terror cells in Albania and the fact they spread lies about the (PMOI / MEK Iran). He said for several years he was in a trap set by the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and its Iranian embassy in Albania. He said he collaborated with official agents of the MOIS in the Embassy in Albania.

The key figures he communicated with were Fereidoun Zandi Ali-Abadi and notorious MOIS agents, Ebrahim and Massoud Khodabandeh, Gholamreza Shekari, Ehsan Bidi, and later, Hassan Heyrani.

As an ex MEK member, he was used by the MOIS to demonize the MEK and be involved in intelligence gathering, and in schemes that involved participating in terrorist acts against the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The ex-MEK member in March 2016 led a network of agents to participate in writing articles against the PMOI. The Khodabandeh brothers and Zandi issued the topics and provided discussion points for these articles. These agents were told to install one account at least on Facebook and one on Instagram, and then they were to write and publish 12 articles against the Mojahedin each month.

