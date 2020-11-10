Iran: List of Children and Teenagers Killed in Last Year’s November Protests Updated

We will probably never know exactly how many people were killed in last year’s November protests across Iran. The Iranian resistance movement’s the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) figures tally with those of Amnesty International at around 1,500.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Even the regime has admitted that 1,029 were killed, of which quite a large number were young men and women, teenagers, and even children.

According to Amnesty International in its March 4th report, said that there were at least 23 teenagers killed in the protests. The Iran Human Rights Monitor released 29 names of teenagers killed in a report released on December 23rd after the protests had been brutally brought to a halt by state security forces and the IRGC’s Basij force.

Teenage and child murder nothing new in Iran

The Iranian regime of the mullahs has continued to kill anyone who it thinks is an obstacle to their power, regardless of their age. This has been the pattern ever since the mullahs managed to gain power after the Iranian Revolution against the Shah in 1979. Many of these murdered youths were buried in anonymous graves so that their families could not properly grieve for them.

How Iranian teenagers have suffered

Teenagers and children have suffered ever since the mullahs established their theocratic dictatorship. Many adolescents have turned to drugs; others have become child slave laborers, dropouts and many have been trafficked into servitude.

Here are the names that Iran Freedom has obtained of those who were killed last November:

Seyed Ahmad Jaaveleh, 17, from Khuzestan;

Mojahed Jameie, 17,from Khuzestan;

Khaled Ghazlavi, 16, also from Khuzestan;

Mohammad Barihi, 17, from Ahvaz;

Reza Neissi, 16, from Ahvaz;

Ali Ghazlavi, 12, from Khorramshahr;

Mohsen Mohammadpour, 17, also from Khorramshahr;

Ahmad Albouali, 17, in Mahshahr;

Arian Rajabi, 17, in Marvan, Kurdistan;

Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, 17, in Sanandaj;

Sasan Eidivand, 17, from Isfahan;

Amir Hossein Dadvand, 17, from Isfahan;

Armin Qaderi, 15, from Kermanshah;

Hessam Barani Rad, 15 from Ravansar town;

Mehdi Valipour, 16, from Tehran;

Nikta Esfandani, 14, from Tehran;

Amir Reza Abdullahi, 13, from Islamshahr;

Gholipour Malati, 18, killed in Karaj;

Pedram Jafari, 18, also killed in Karaj;

Abolfazl Shabani, 16, Saveh county, Markazi province.

Bodies were exchanged for promises of secrecy or cash

Bodies of those who were slain were often buried in secret. Those who were returned to their families were only done so if the families promised to keep quiet or give the armed forces money for delivering the dead.

Despite the cruelty that took place during and after the November protests, no-one has forgiven the regime. The powder keg that is Iranian society is simmering even more and ready to explode.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said: “The world community’s silence and inaction have emboldened the religious fascism ruling Iran to continue and intensify its anti-human crimes against the Iranian people. The time has come to end impunity for those responsible for these atrocities.

