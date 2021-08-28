Iran: MEK Popularity Continues to Grow as the Regime Becomes More Vulnerable

As Iran’s social and economic crises worsen, state media warn officials that another upheaval is imminent. The regime is also becoming increasingly isolated internationally, exacerbating the domestic crises and mullah infighting.

Stopping terrorism or nuclear activity

Stopping terrorism or nuclear activity will only make the mullahs’ government weaker, thus the regime cannot deal with Western powers.

The Iranian leadership and its supporters had hoped that the incoming US administration will return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers right away.

The nuclear discussions

The nuclear discussions, however, grew unsatisfactory as the dictatorship did not achieve its intended goal. “This situation is occurring at a time when the country is experiencing an economic crisis.

The people are experiencing difficult living conditions as a result of the unbridled costs imposed by the sanctions,” the state-run Mostaghel daily wrote on Monday, blatantly accusing sanctions of being at the root of Iran’s problems.

Protests across Iran

In their protests, the Iranian people have constantly chanted against the regime, emphasizing that the mullahs’ dictatorship and its destructive policies are the sole sources of Iran’s myriad difficulties.

Mostaghel daily quickly clarifies that it is merely crying crocodile tears for the people and that the actual issue is the regime’s security. “Aside from the economic implications, this could pose a security risk on a social level. The report cites “night-time protests during a power outage and popular protests in Khuzestan due to a water crisis as examples.”

Ignored social conditions and crises

The competing faction, according to the Mostaghel newspaper, “ignored social conditions and crises, and continued to provoke and make the other side react.” In other words, Mostaghel affirms on a daily basis that the regime’s nefarious activities have worsened the regime’s worldwide isolation.

“Looking at things from a higher perspective is preferable to looking at things from a closed-angle. Consider the reality that society is awash with inflation, and people are struggling to make ends meet. Even many [regime] sympathizers are trapped, and we see some individuals getting off the [regime] train on a daily basis.

Threat to the regime’s survival

Mostaghel highlighted the underlying threat to the regime’s survival: “The enemy, the MEK, is not idle either, and they make the most of this situation and this dangerous platform.”

For 40 years, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), has stood up to the mullahs’ tyranny, paying a high price for freedom by sacrificing over 120,000 of its members and supporters.

Despite the regime’s deliberate campaign of demonization of the MEK, more people, particularly young people, have been drawn to the MEK and have joined its “Resistance Units” in recent years.

The Iranian Resistance movement

The Iranian Resistance movement has proudly continued to fight for freedom in Iran and to lead people toward freedom and democracy.

Mostaghel concludes that by negotiating with the world powers, the regime could avoid its imminent downfall.

This is wrong, as evidenced by the first round of big protests in Iran in 2018, despite the lifting of sanctions against the regime by Western powers.

Because it created the crisis, the dictatorship is unable to resolve it.

Iran’s restive society is beyond the regime’s control.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube