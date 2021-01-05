Iran: Qassem Soleimani’s Banners and Billboards Set on Fire on His Death Anniversary

By
Staff Writer
-
death anniversary
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): defiant youth set fire to his pictures, banners, and billboards in various Iranian cities, including, Mashhad, Lahijan, Dorud, Bandar Abbas, Neyshabur, Hamadan, and Nowshahr.

death anniversary

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the defiant youth set fire to pictures, of Qassem Soleimani.

On, the anniversary of the termination of Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force, defiant youth set fire to his pictures.

The defiant youth set fire to banners, and billboards in various cities across Iran, including, Mashhad, Lahijan, Dorud, Bandar Abbas, Neyshabur, Hamadan, and Nowshahr.

The page headline reads, “Defiant youth tear down, torch the eliminated IRGC’s terrorist Quds force chief Qassam Soleimani’s posters, displaying Iranian people’s disgust and loathing at the regime and the IRGC- January 11 and 12, 2020”.

The defiant youths also set fire to the entrance sign of the IRGC’s repressive Basij base in Mashhad in response to calls by the deputy commander of the regime’s State Security Force (SSF), to break and amputate the limbs and legs of the youth arrested at the scene.

These activities, which took place at the height of security measures and maximum alert of the SSF, were welcomed by people.

The (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported on, 5th of January 2021, the mullahs’ regime State Security Force deputy commander Brig. Gen. Qassem Rezaei’s order to his subordinates: to break and amputate the limbs and legs of the youth arrested at the scene.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the call for:

“repressive measures and naked violence against citizens on the bogus charge of being thugs and bandits, as a reflection of the state of the regime being engulfed by crises and fearing an uprising by enraged people and youths, who will not be satisfied with anything less than the regime’s overthrow”.

Mashhad – IRGC’s repressive Basij center – January 4, 2021
Deputy SSF briefing the SSF commanders, emphasizing that those arrested in the scene should not be left unharmed, and “he will hold the forces responsible if anyone is arrested and remains unharmed.”- December 31, 2020
Lahijan- Torching Qassem Soleimani (Terminated Commander of the terrorist Quds Force) ‘s a large banner- January 4, 2021
Dorud – Torching Qassem Soleimani’s billboard – simultaneous with the anniversary of his death – January 5, 2021
Bandar Abbas – Torching large banner of Qassem Soleimani, the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force – January 5, 2021
MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR