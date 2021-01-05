Iran: Qassem Soleimani’s Banners and Billboards Set on Fire on His Death Anniversary

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the defiant youth set fire to pictures, of Qassem Soleimani.

On, the anniversary of the termination of Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force, defiant youth set fire to his pictures.

The defiant youth set fire to banners, and billboards in various cities across Iran, including, Mashhad, Lahijan, Dorud, Bandar Abbas, Neyshabur, Hamadan, and Nowshahr.

The defiant youths also set fire to the entrance sign of the IRGC’s repressive Basij base in Mashhad in response to calls by the deputy commander of the regime’s State Security Force (SSF), to break and amputate the limbs and legs of the youth arrested at the scene.

These activities, which took place at the height of security measures and maximum alert of the SSF, were welcomed by people.

The (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported on, 5th of January 2021, the mullahs’ regime State Security Force deputy commander Brig. Gen. Qassem Rezaei’s order to his subordinates: to break and amputate the limbs and legs of the youth arrested at the scene.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the call for:

“repressive measures and naked violence against citizens on the bogus charge of being thugs and bandits, as a reflection of the state of the regime being engulfed by crises and fearing an uprising by enraged people and youths, who will not be satisfied with anything less than the regime’s overthrow”.

