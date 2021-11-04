Iran: Raisi Humiliating Retreat from Attending COP26 Highlights Regime’s Vulnerability

Raisi attempted to disguise his humiliation by stating that he was not invited to the COP26 conference in Glasgow. The fact that an Iranian delegation is present at the conference has revealed this deception.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow

Raisi, of course, wanted to come to Scotland and rub shoulders with world leaders. However, he is aware that the United Nations, the Swiss Federal Court, Swedish courts, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and a number of other international organizations, governments, and legislatures are actively investigating his role in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, primarily from the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

He is aware that his role in the murder of 1,500 young protestors during Iran’s nationwide revolt in November 2019 is being investigated. He is well aware that they are looking into the hundreds of executions that occurred when he was the head of the judiciary, executions that are increasing now that he is president, as he tries to scare the restive population into submission.

Raisi cannot depend on diplomatic immunity

Raisi also understands that, as a serving president, he cannot depend on diplomatic immunity to avoid imprisonment following his rigged victory in June. He is aware that he could still face charges of crimes against humanity, torture, murder, and genocide by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

His humiliating retreat could be due to the realization that he has inherited a poisoned chalice as president.

Corruption and ineptitude have brought the Iranian economy to its knees. There is widespread unemployment, stagflation, and falling household incomes. Theocratic government has attempted to manipulate the foreign exchange rate, syphoned resources from the central bank, sold state-owned firms and factories, and plunder the stock market in a failed attempt to repair the damage. They’ve even started dealing in bitcoins.

The Iranian regime’s aggressive expansionist policies

The Iranian regime’s aggressive expansionist policies, as well as its financing and direct involvement in proxy wars across the Middle East, have severely destabilized the area and resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

As a result of the plundering of the people’s riches, 70% of the population today struggles to make ends meet on weekly salaries that fall below the international poverty threshold. The regime’s economic collapse has been accelerated by its mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed over 460,000 people and is now in its sixth wave.

In any event, it’s a farce that the mullahs’ regime pretends to be interested in COP26 in the first place. An opponent could never have harmed Iran’s natural resources and ecology as much as the mullahs have, according to the head of the regime’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Natural disasters have become more likely in Iran

Natural disasters have become more likely in Iran as a result of the regime’s incompetence, venal corruption, and insatiable profiteering. Floods, forest fires, toxic air pollution, uncontrolled desertification, and severe water shortages have all driven Iran’s ecology to the brink of disaster. Because of their institutionalized corruption and harmful policies, the mullahs’ Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is playing a crucial role in this environmental disaster.

While delegates at COP26 in Glasgow debate the global climate emergency, 80 million Iranians are already suffering the repercussions of the theocratic regime’s environmental deterioration.

The mullahs have not only massacred the Iranian people, abused human rights, and spread fear over the world during their 40 years in power, but they have also irreversibly destroyed the Iranian ecosystem.

