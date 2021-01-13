Iran: Tehran Tortures Prisoners to Stop Protests

It is not unusual throughout history for autocrats to squash any opposition. This hasn’t changed much like The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has revealed the role that the regime has played in imposing severe sentences on protesters and dissidents and torturing many who have been arrested. This has become the official policy in 2020 under the Judiciary head, Ebrahim Raisi. He is well known for being responsible for the Death Committees during the massacre of political prisoners in 1988.

The sort of torture that has been recorded includes:

waterboarding;

suspension;

sexual violence;

prolonged solitary confinement.

Death sentences for protesters

There have been a number of political prisoners who have been executed such as:

Wrestling champ. Navid Afkari, 27, was arrested after protests in Shiraz in August 2018 and was sentenced to death. He was executed in Adilabad Prison on September 12th, 2020.

Mostafa Salehi was arrested for his role in the December 2017-January 2018 protests and executed on August 5th, 2020.

Heavy prison sentences and public flogging

Mohammad Baqer Souri, Ali Azizi, and Elyar Hosseinzadeh are just three cases of being arrested and then flogged.

The public flogging of a young man in Iran highlights the inhumanity of a justice system that legalizes brutality. It is absolutely shocking, representing another horrific example of the Iranian authorities’ repressive policy.

The public flogging of a young man in #Iran highlights the inhumanity of a justice system that legalizes brutality.

There are others too, including:

Student, Siavosh Norouzi Jafarlou, arrested during the January 2020 protests, was sentenced to 8 years in prison and 74 lashes.

Morteza Omid Beiglou, arrested during the November 2019 protests, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 222 lashes

Teenagers, Mohammadreza Heydari, Amir Bavi, Jabbar Fiouji, Ali Akbarnejad, and Salar Fiouji, also arrested in November 2019, were sentenced to a total of 468 lashes, as well as fines and prison time.

Mother-of-three, Fatemeh Davand, arrested in November 2019, was sentenced to 5 years and 5 months in prison and 30 lashes

Hossein Hashemi, arrested in November 2019, was sentenced to 6 years in prison, 74 lashes, re-writing of religious books, and washing the dead.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): In one of his last messages referring to his struggle against the clerical regime, Navid Afkari said that he is fighting against the most ruthless adversary in human history.

