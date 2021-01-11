Iran: The Assadi Trial is a Litmus Test for the EU

Iranian terrorist diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who has been on trial in Belgium on terrorism charges, is expected to be sentenced on January 22nd together with his three hapless accomplices. This is the first time that a diplomat will have been convicted on terrorism charges in Europe.

Assadi was caught red-handed after he had been involved in a plot to blow up a rally organized by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in a location near Paris, France in June 2018. The rally was attended by tens of thousands of people, including foreign dignitaries, and if it had succeeded may have been one of the worst terrorist incidents ever to have happened in Europe.

As the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has said about the trial: “the Assadi case is a hopeful sign that Western governments may finally be taking a more serious approach to hold Iranian officials accountable for their malign behavior on the world stage.

This is a litmus test for the EU. After the Belgian court makes its ruling, that hope will be further amplified by the opening of another case in Sweden. And that latter case will have implications not just for potential Western victims of Iranian state terrorism, but also for the domestic victims of Tehran’s political violence.”

The case mentioned in Sweden is that of the trial of a former Iranian deputy prosecutor, Hamid Noury. Noury has been alleged to have been directly involved in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). in Iran. This massacre has been directly addressed by seven human rights experts in a letter addressed to the Iranian regime. They have called on the regime to investigate the massacre and bring those responsible to face justice.

Evidence suggests that Noury, despite not being part of one of the notorious “Death Commissions” that decided who was to be executed, was involved in interrogating and torturing prisoners and leading them to the execution location.

