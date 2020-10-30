Iran: Women’s Leading Role in the MEK

Women in the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) play a key role in fighting religious fascism. They hold high-ranking positions in the group and have done since its inception, which is incredible when you consider that most women in political groups were largely relegated to “women’s work” during the 20th century.

During the November 2019 protests #Iranian women were actively involved in the uprising and it was #MEK #Iran women who were the role models that others followed. Even the regime’s media acknowledged that.#FreeIran2020https://t.co/h31KJjvMV3 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 26, 2020

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) says that this shows the stark contrast between them and the regime, which has oppressed women since 1979 by denying them their basic rights, including clothing choices, with the intention of undermining women.

Women’s rights researcher Fatemeh Sadeghi said that democratic rights in Iran are so poor that women aren’t even allowed to protest, which is likely why so many women flock to the MEK where they can be leaders and activists and fight against the role forced on them by the mullahs.

Previous comments made by these so-called religious leaders in the past have led to vicious attacks on young and old women by thugs, who have used acid on the faces of “mal-veiled” women in the street.#MEK #Iran https://t.co/Q9EaS9PFu7 #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/2eajX14B1s — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 9, 2020

This can be seen in the role that women played in the November 2019 uprising, where they were leading figures who others followed. This is something that even the regime’s state-run media was forced to admit, however, many women died in the subsequent crackdown on protests. The state-run Fars news agency wrote that the women were so well-organized and appealing that others quickly joined the cause, citing the case of a peaceful demonstration in Kohkiluyeh and Buyer Ahmad province and Rafsanjan.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) wrote: “What has brought about this involvement of women is the regime’s ongoing discrimination and oppression of women, coupled with Iranian women excelling in the higher ranks of the Resistance, especially in the (PMOI / MEK Iran). It is these women who have inspired those who are so oppressed within Iran and they are now the symbols for the (PMOI / MEK Iran) as they promote equality and freedom from oppression in Iran. Women in the MEK “Resistance Units” are now the mullahs’ worst nightmare and this bad dream won’t end until the regime has been toppled and replaced by one that values freedom and democracy for all genders on an equal footing.”

53 pregnant women, 477 teenagers under 18 executed within 2 years in #Iran.https://t.co/ynhAeui4kU pic.twitter.com/h0JVlWioJC — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) August 3, 2020

In a recent article, the MEK cited that the institutionalized oppression of women in Iran can be found in the fields of:

inheritance, where women are less able to inherit than men

employment, where women’s participation had dropped 2% to just 19.6% in 2018 (something that may have decreased during the pandemic), while men’s rose in the same time frame

justice, where women’s testimony is only worth half that of a man’s, and her murder would require 50% less blood money

and so many more

On this day in 1989: @Maryam_Rajavi became Secretary General of the MEK (PMOI), the first time a woman took over as head of a political group in Iran's history. Since then, 9 MEK Secretary Generals have all been women. The MEK are enemy number 1 to the mullahs' misogynist regime. pic.twitter.com/znAvwwnilX — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) October 17, 2020

The MEK said: “Women get to the point that gender discrimination is so bad that they will do anything to get back their rights so they take to the streets if that is all that is left for them to do.”

For three decades, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been led by women, with nine female Secretary Generals of the MEK, while the President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran is the courageous Maryam Rajavi, and thousands have sacrificed their lives for freedom and equality.

