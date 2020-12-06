Iranian Diplomat Stands Trial in Belgium on Terrorism Charges

The second session has begun of the trial of Iran’s diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, in Belgium and his 3 accomplices accused of organizing a foiled bomb plot against the Iranian Resistance’s 2018 annual Free Iran gathering by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The first session saw prosecutors ask for a 20-year prison sentence for Assadi and 18 years for Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami with 15 years for Mehrdad Arefani. The prosecutors also want Naami, Saadouni, and Arefani to have their Belgian citizenship removed.

The prosecutor said Iranian opposition President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, was the target of this potentially deadly bomb attack as Saadouni and Naami were told to place the bomb as close as possible to her.

There is firm evidence that Assadi controlled this bombing operation but the highest authorities in the Iranian regime ordered and approved the 2018 bombing plot against the Free Iran gathering of the (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Second Day of Trial in Belgium: #Iran Regime’s Terrorists Tacitly Accept All Charges, Desperately Try To Downplay Them#ShutDownIranTerrorEmbassies #IWasATarget https://t.co/AKp2Ee5jJD — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 6, 2020

So far, according to the prosecution, Assadi was prevented from attending the court on advice from the regime. This shows that the regime definitely had a lot to do with this terrorist activity. Assadi had been working with the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and had been using his diplomatic position as a cover for the terrorist operation. The whole regime was involved in wiping out the Iranian Resistance delegation led by Mr. Farzin Hashemi, a member of the NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, who took part in a short press conference before the start of the trial. The following is taken from the words spoken by Mr. Hashemi:

He said that 2 days ago someone speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Iranian regime had said the court was not proficient enough to deal with this type of trial. Mr. Hashemi said that courts in Iran were only good at sentencing people to be executed and this was never drawn out but was over in a matter of a few minutes.

1) #Iran: 240 lawmakers representing diverse political affiliations have issued a statement calling upon the EU and the UK to make their relations with the Iranian regime conditional upon the regime’s habit of using terrorism as a form of statecraft.https://t.co/xgdxRFJIHT — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 6, 2020

It is because of this type of inhuman action that the regime and its leaders should be prosecuted by an international tribune as they are responsible for thousands of terrorist attacks against the people. Assadi has said there would be retaliation if he was convicted. This is unlikely to happen because all those millions of people who are watching with interest can see that in democratic countries the outcome of trials is conducted free of political interests.

Recently, 240 members of parliament from throughout Europe released a joint statement demanding that the EU adopts a firm policy on the mullahs’ regime in Iran and that the appeasement should come to an end. They fully support Mrs. Rajavi, the president-elect of the Iranian Resistance and they are calling on the EU to agree that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) as terrorist entities. They are requesting that any agents of the Iranian regime be expelled from European soil.

This is not the first time an #Iranian regime diplomat has been involved in a terrorist plot, but it is the first time one is facing trial. This is positive news for the Iranian Resistance that hopes to see the regime finally being held to account https://t.co/TpOrmUC2oD #Iran pic.twitter.com/sVieMdZD1f — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 5, 2020

They also want Europe not to restore normal diplomatic relations with the Iranian regime until they pledge that no more terrorist attacks will take place on European soil. If this doesn’t happen, Europe will be continually on the lookout for terrorists in Europe. It is hoped that when the court says it is competent it will release a verdict. This will be the step needed to bring the regime’s leaders to justice, whether in this country or somewhere else in the world.

