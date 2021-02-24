Iranian Expatriates Urge the E.U. to Adopt a Firmer Stance on the Iranian Regime

Following hard on the heels of the conviction in a Belgian court of Iran’s own chosen terrorist, Assadollah Asadi, around 200 Iranian ex-pats have signed a joint letter to the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel, asking the E.U. to change tack on how it responds to Iran. Alluding to the failed bomb attack that Assadi had planned the signatories to the letter said that may hundreds, possibly thousands of attendees at the Paris rally, organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) could have been blown up if the bomb plotters had been successful.

Members of Iranian Communities Demand EU to Adopt a Firm Iran Policy

The mullahs’ complete disregard for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the #Iranian people, its terrorism directed against dissidents on European soil#Iran #EUTime4FirmIranPolicy https://t.co/4bqhAcEpYJ — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) February 23, 2021

The ex-pats also addressed the letter to Josep Borrell, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. He canceled a meeting with his Iranian counterparts after hearing of the execution of a prominent European citizen with an Iranian background in December 2020, but this has now been forgotten and another meeting in Tehran has already been planned.

The NCRI has long pointed out the dangers of appeasing the Iranian regime. It believes that it has immunity from the censure of any kind and is arrogant enough to plant terror attacks within Europe or elsewhere amongst the country’s neighbors. The most recent expulsion came from within Albania, the present home of The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The Iranian Ambassador as well as three other agents of the regime were expelled. The expulsions took place a few months before the planned bomb attack. Iranian terrorists had planned to blow up a Persian New Year celebration organized by the MEK after their relocation to Albania from Iraq.

The letter from the 200 Iranian ex-pats spelled out the need for more assertive action by the E.U. leaders and not to prioritize economic interests over peace.

The statement read in part: “The EU must recognize and support the overwhelming majority of Iranians’ desire for change, reflected in three major uprisings since 2017.” The statement went on to emphasize that “the mullahs’ (show) a complete disregard for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Iranian people.”

The ex-pats, drawn from states all over Europe, urge the E.U. to cut its diplomatic ties with Iran pending a radical change in what the theocracy does within Iran’s borders and outside.

The statement by the ex-pats also urges the E.U. to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Intelligence Ministry as “terrorist entities”

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has done his best to cultivate a disarming side to the regime’s face, but as the NCRI and MEK have pointed out, Zarif gets his orders from the IRGC, not the Iranian Parliament.

In #Brussels now, as a gathering of Free Iran protesters have come to tell Europe, they cannot close eyes on executions in #Iran to keep trade interests with the mullahs.

Iranians rallying today demand leaders to #ShutDownIranTerrorEmbassies pic.twitter.com/02MLkqO2Vp — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) February 22, 2021

The abridged version of an article written by Shahin Gobadi for eureporter.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube