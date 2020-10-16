Iranian Regime Operative Arrested for Spying on Opposition in Europe

It was announced by authorities in Albania a few days ago that an Iranian agent has been arrested for a number of charges related to spying on the opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran),

The individual, who has now been identified as Bijan Pooladrag, was arrested for the “illegal interception of computer data”, “interference in computer data”, “interference in computer systems” and “misuse of equipment”.

It has also come to light that Pooladrag was expelled from the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in September last year. He was also recruited by the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) to spy on the main opposition group.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) have warned the international community about the Iranian regime’s dispatch of agents to Europe to spy on the opposition and to subsequently plot terrorist attacks.

It is not the first time an Iranian agent has been arrested on European soil, and it certainly won’t be the last. The Iranian regime has become emboldened because it has been given the gift of impunity. It is important that the international community, in particular European countries, learn from past mistakes. Letting the Iranian regime off the hook just paves the way for further belligerence and terrorism.

The Iranian regime has been particularly targeting Ashraf 3 in Albania where many members of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) reside. The opposition is a major threat to the regime’s existence and the regime has been piling resources into spying on them and plotting attacks.

Furthermore, the Iranian regime and the MOIS have been trying to demonize the (PMOI / MEK Iran) by using “friendly journalists” or recruiting former members of the opposition. Gholamreza Shekari, for example, was spreading false information about the opposition group on the orders of the regime’s embassy in Albania capital Tirana. He was arrested in September last year and remains in prison.

Another example is Daniel Kasraei, an MOIS agent that posed as a journalist in order to be able to spy on the (PMOI / MEK Iran). He was expelled from Albania a few months ago for his activities in the country.

Back in 2018, the authorities in Albania foiled a terrorist plot that was arranged by the Iranian regime. Thankfully it was foiled in time and there were no casualties, but the plans were to bomb a celebration being held by the opposition group in Albania. As a result of this, Albania expelled a senior Iranian diplomat.

Just a year later, the authorities in Albania announced that it had uncovered a terrorist ring in the country with links to the Iranian regime.

It must be noted that the terrorist plots all over Europe all involve the Iranian regime’s embassies in those countries. This should be noted by all the countries that have Iranian embassies and their future should be carefully considered.

The Iranian regime will not stop plotting on European soil until it has a reason to. The impunity it has enjoyed thus far is essentially a green light to continue with its belligerence.

