Iranian Regime’s Fake Trial is Another Attempt to Discredit Political Opposition

The Iranian regime’s latest attempt to slander its political opposition ( the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran)) involves a sham trial where members of its Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) are posing as former members of the organization. These MOIS agents are running with a false narrative about how the (PMOI / MEK Iran) is led and how it operates.

We know by now that the Iranian regime will stop at nothing to discredit its opposition. This goes back decades, even before its attempt to annihilate the opposition in the 1988 Massacre in which it executed more than 30,000 political prisoners.

This was one huge and horrific incidence of mass murder, but the regime has continued to execute members of the opposition over the years. More than 100,000 supporters or members of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) have been killed.

A former regime Minister of Intelligence admitted that the regime changed its strategy to deal with the (PMOI / MEK Iran) in the nineties when it realized that the more the regime attacks the group, the more it resists and the more support it gains. Nasser Razavi said that the regime opted for “psychological operations”, in particular against former members of the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

This turned out to be more difficult than planned because of the group’s strength and coherence. The regime nevertheless managed to get former members to lie about their experiences. Individuals like Massoud Khodabandeh and Anne Singleton (his British wife) were recruited to discredit the opposition too. The US Federal Research Division confirmed that the couple is MOIS operatives posing as neutral experts on counterterrorism.

The lack of scrutiny on the part of international media outlets means that their views still circulate to this day. It gives the regime the opportunity to continue with this type of media manipulation, making mainstream media question the credibility of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) when it should in fact be the other way round.

The regime’s sham trial is an act of desperation given the opposition’s increasing following. It has support from prominent lawmakers and politicians across the world and there have been calls by many important figures for leaders to pay attention to its cause.

It has an internal network of Resistance Units that have been working tirelessly over the past few years to amplify the voice of the people and keep the momentum going. The regime knows that the biggest threat to its existence is the people. The people are being supported by the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and its internal network, so the regime is going after them.

For now, it is important for the international community to see the regime’s strategy to discredit its opposition and to stop it from being able to provide disinformation. It is particularly important for media outlets to be especially vigilant so that it does not unwittingly participate in the regime’s dangerous game. We know the regime’s tactics and rhetoric so these should be the first signals look out for.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube