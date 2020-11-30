Iran’s People Rewarded by Assadi’s Trial, But What Will Europe Do Now?

The Iranian regime and its officials have been involved in so many evil activities like the following: human rights violations, torture, execution, terrorism, censorship, arming of terror groups.

However, the general feeling amongst the resistance movement was that the regime would never be held accountable for these atrocities until its fall had taken place. Times have changed for the better with the arrest of Assadi for the part he played in the foiled bombing attempt of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) annual Free Iran rally that took place in Villepinte outside Paris in July 2018.

Arefani was in constant communication with Assadi and was kept on his toes recording footage and taking photos of (#PMOI / #MEK #Iran) activists and passing them to Assadi. https://t.co/2QReEId0Ds pic.twitter.com/NNBN3pBHJ2 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 30, 2020

Fortunately, Assadi and his 3 associates were arrested just before the bomb attack was to take place, which potentially saved the lives of thousands of participants in the rally.

What is far more important is that these arrests have exposed the role of the regime as a whole, which has been for 40 plus years been picking on its opponents through assassinations, hangings, and arrests so that they could maintain the viability of their theocratic regime.

William Bourdon, who is the NCRI’s representative at the trial, emphasized that trying a diplomat for terrorism shows that the Iranian regime presents a danger to the world. Similarly, George Henri Beauthier, the NCRI’s other lawyer, said this trial challenges European values.

The Iranian opposition, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its lawyers have made available documents that prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the aborted terror plot was approved by the regime’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). This includes the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the regime’s President, Hassan Rouhani, its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, and its intelligence minister, Mahmoud Alavi. This basically means that Assadi is a proxy for the leaders of the regime.

Maryam Rajavi remarked on 27th November that “the Supreme National Security Council, presided over by Hassan Rouhani made the decision to bomb the Iranian Resistance’s annual gathering at the Villepinte, and the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei approved it.”

There are some real winners this time around and that is the people of Iran who have had to put up with for more than 4 decades the atrocities leveled against them by the regime.

The article includes details from the two-year investigation into the bombing plot that forms the backbone of Belgian prosecutors’ case against Assadi and his accomplices. https://t.co/5jUi6p3JtC pic.twitter.com/MQSti2Krbt — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 28, 2020

At the court’s 1st session, Belgian prosecutors have asked that Assadi be handed out a 20-year prison term while Amir Sadouni and Nassimeh Na’ami should serve 18 years in prison. The 4th named terrorist called Arefani must serve 15 years in prison. In addition, the prosecutor has requested that the Belgian citizenship of the three terrorists Sadouni, Na’ami, and Arefani should be revoked.

So far, Assadi has refused to appear in court, which indicates there is likely to be more than meets the eye when it comes to this case.

This court case shows that the regime uses terrorist tactics and it is time that Europe stops its appeasement policy before more cases of terrorism are allowed to proliferate unabated on European soil.

VIPs and dignitaries that attended the June 2018 Free #Iran rally in Paris. The Iranian dictatorship attempted to bomb this event, where in addition to #MaryamRajavi and the dignitaries, more than 100,000 of #MEK supporters were participating. #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/LcDoCRzz5j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 30, 2020

Maryam Rajavi was the one who was targeted by the foiled bombing plot and she is now calling for a terrorist designation of the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). She has also requested that all agents of the Iranian regime be expelled from European soil including any diplomats. She has suggested that European countries must close the regime’s embassies and what have been called cultural and religious centers, which are the focus for the coordination of terrorism and espionage.

