Iran’s Resistance is the Absolute Antithesis of Islamic Fundamentalism

Recent events in the region, from the Middle East to Central Asia and Europe, show that Islamic fundamentalism’s terrorism, which has its capital in Tehran, remains the primary threat to global security, as well as peace, freedom, and prosperity in the region.

Terrorism and Islamic fanaticism on all fronts

The previous several decades’ experience demonstrates that regional nationalism and other current movements are no match for Islamic fundamentalism on the ground.

A movement capable of withstanding that phenomenon should be rooted in the culture of the region, and it should be able to disarm Islamic fundamentalism’s major weapon, namely the claim to represent Islam.

It should also raise a selfless generation capable of confronting terrorism and Islamic fanaticism on all fronts.

On a worldwide scale, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), led by Maryam Rajavi, is an example of such a movement. It is the polar opposite of Islamic fundamentalism.

This movement has already overcome Iran’s theocracy

Tens of thousands of the People's Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) affiliates have died as a result of this development.

It’s no surprise that the vast majority of Iranians want a change of government and a secular democratic style of governance. The above occurrence is unique to Iran in the Islamic world, and it is reiterated by numerous sources within the regime.

Iran’s ruling dictatorship survives on a daily basis

However, this strategy is becoming a deadlock. This truth is reflected in the November 2019 uprising.

Raisi’s appointment sends two clear messages; repression has lost its effectiveness thanks to the efforts of a selfless generation of Iranians willing to pay any price for freedom, and Maryam Rajavi and the MEK are leading the movement to overthrow the mullahs’ regime through a protest movement and uprising.

Rajavi’s Resistance movement’s strategic weapon against the mullahs

Rajavi’s Resistance movement’s strategic weapon against the mullahs is a worldview that portrays Islam as opposed to everything the mullahs believe in, including freedom, human dignity, women’s standing in society, tolerance, and peace. As a result, it is possible to ascertain the MEK’s position on any given subject.

The MEK’s success, durability, and viability — despite being the target of the most heinous persecutions for over four decades — demonstrate that the above antithesis is not just a theoretical concept; it is grounded in reality and truth. Furthermore, a generation of selfless persons who live by the above ideals, as personified by Maryam Rajavi, immortalizes this option.

Finally, given Iran’s historical and cultural implications in the area, a free Iran with a reformed religious outlook might lead to a new period of freedom, wealth, and peaceful coexistence in the Middle East. A decisive triumph for Maryam Rajavi’s campaign in Iran is a victory for the people of the region, as well as for global peace and security.

