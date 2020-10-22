Iran’s secret nuclear site exposed

Iran has constructed a secret site inside a military base in Sorkheh-Hessar that is said to be used to establish the impact of nuclear detonations, which Britain and other European states must-see as evidence for ending their support of the failed nuclear deal.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) revealed that they have seen evidence that the construction began in 2012, three years before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed with the US, UK, Germany, France, China, and Russia. Then, in 2017, which was the year before the US pulled out of the deal, the Iranian regime moved in geophysics experts to increase its capabilities for underground nuclear testing.

According to satellite imagery, there is a secret tunnel to the facility and sources say that the building contains seismometer devices and Ground Penetrating Radar. The regime shouldn’t have been able to get these items under sanctions, but their Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) reportedly imported essential equipment using proxy nations.

The NCRI also revealed that another site, this time already on the watch list of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is actually under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and project engineer Hashemi Tabar.

The Marivan, near Abadeh, is a site where underground detonations regularly take place and nearby stone mines, also owned by the IRGC, are cordoned off.

The NCRI’s Soona Samsami said: “It is clear that the SPND, which pursues the building of nuclear weapons with Iran’s Ministry of Defence, is continuing its activities. The appeasement policy by the Western countries allowed the regime to accelerate its drive to acquire nuclear weapons, even while they were negotiating with Europe.”

She continued: “Hassan Rouhani, the current President, was the chief nuclear negotiator at the time and acknowledged later that he deceived Europeans. As the popular dissent is growing in Iran, demonstrated clearly during the nationwide uprising in November 2019, and with the change of balance of power in the region to the mullahs’ detriment, the mullahs need to obtain the bomb more than ever.”

The 2015 deal unfroze $150bn and gave Iran $1.7bn so that they would stop developing their nuclear programme for ten years, but this meant that Iran could have a nuke by 2025, which is one of the main reasons given by the US when it withdrew from the deal. Others included that the money was used to sponsor terror groups, like Hezbollah and Hamas, and create a “Shia crescent” through the Middle East.

Former IAEA inspector Dr Olli Heinonen said: “The IAEA was aware of a fledgeling nuclear weapons programme in Iran, but did not investigate it. They found uranium particles, were not satisfied with Iran’s responses, but this remains unexplained. But there was a great deal of political pressure and the JCPOA was signed… The IAEA was told that monitoring would address this. The problem is that if the international community does not have a full understanding of the situation in the ground, how would monitoring help? This is what’s troubling.”

Ali-Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Nuclear Energy Organization, explained on January 22, 2019, how the regime had covered up their violations of the JCPOA.

The President-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, has addressed the solution to ensuring the regime does not possess nuclear weapons. From the outset, Mrs. Rajavi has maintained that the world powers, the UN and EU, have the ability to suppress the regime’s bomb-making centres and could have done so from the initial negotiations of the JCPOA in 2013. Total implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, and free and unhindered access of IAEA inspectors to suspected centres and facilities of nuclear activities, would be necessary to stop the regime from its nuclear objectives.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has emphasized time and time again that the only way the regime will ever stop plundering the nation’s wealth is when it collapses. The people want regime change and they are supported wholeheartedly by the Iranian Resistance, The NCRI and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran),

