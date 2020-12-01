Iran’s Terrorist Regime Must be Held Accountable

On Friday 27th November, the trial of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, and three of these co-conspirators commenced. They are on trial for plotting to bomb the Iranian Resistance’s the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Free Iran gathering just outside Paris in June 2018.

The fact that this case has got as far as a trial is positive news for the Iranian Resistance, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the people of Iran who hope that the regime’s terrorist activities will be brought to light. The Iranian regime has been using its embassies and diplomats around the world to plot terrorist attacks and assassinations, to the extent that the regime’s embassies have been described by some as its centers of terrorism.

Trial of an Iranian diplomat terrorist, the first time in history, should not be understated. Whatever the end result of the trial that is taking place in Antwerp, Belgium of Assadollah Assadi and three accomplices, the true culprits may get off scot-free.https://t.co/MzwBtY0cGa — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) November 30, 2020

However, this is the first time an Iranian regime diplomat has faced charges in Europe, despite many fellow diplomats being equally implicated in similar plots.

The Belgian court where the trial is taking place is expected to dish out prison sentences for the four defendants. It is also hoped that Western governments are going to pay close attention to the trial and reconsider their policies towards Iran and put an end to all appeasement.

Surely European governments will close the Iranian regime’s embassies, impose sanctions and follow the United States’ lead in imposing travel bans and restrictions on the regime’s terrorist Foreign Minister Javad Zarif?

The Iranian regime on trial in Belgium. @khamenei_ir who approved the plan by the Supreme National Security Council headed by Hassan Rouhani, tasked terror twins Zarif & Alavi to bomb the 2018 Iranian opposition mass gathering in Paris. #IWasATarget #ShutDownIranTerrorEmbassies pic.twitter.com/OYbVOHuLou — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) November 26, 2020

Zarif has been classed by many European leaders as a moderate. However, there is nothing moderate about him. He had close relations with Iran’s top terrorist – Qassem Soleimani – and he has declared his full support for the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its extra-territorial branch, the Quds Force, that oversees Iran’s exploits abroad.

The US State Department described Zarif as a “propaganda minister” and it refused to allow him to travel freely for the United Nations summit in New York. Europe’s treatment of the Iranian Foreign Minister as a moderate is dangerous.

The authorities involved in the case have confirmed that explosives Assadi passed to his agents could have killed hundreds, possibly even thousands, of the participants at the rally where they were to be detonated.

It has also been established that Assadi was not just a lone terrorist. The level of detail in the plot and the configuration of the explosives leaves no doubt that Iran’s MOIS was involved, and a Belgian official has said as much to the prosecutor in the case.

Assadi obtained these explosives and transported them across Europe to his agents. Clearly, the Iranian regime’s Foreign Ministry was involved, as it has been in previous terrorist plots. Thankfully Assadi was caught in the act with a mountain of evidence implicating him and his co-conspirators, otherwise, he too could have been one of the many regime agents that got off scot-free.

If Assadi is found guilty, it will send a clear message of support for #NCRI and (#PMOI / #MEK #Iran), as well as condemning the immoral and dangerous actions of the regime.https://t.co/1CIJRY7wT1 pic.twitter.com/qDc7ZoeyEd — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 30, 2020

Four terrorists are on trial for a plot that could have killed thousands, including some prominent politicians, lawmakers, and dignitaries from both sides of the Atlantic. If there is not a major light shone on the regime’s terrorism after this trial, something has gone wrong with the justice system.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube