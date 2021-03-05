MEK’s Resistance Units Repeat Calls for Overthrow of Iran’s Supreme Leader

Protests in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan have greatly concerned the Iranian regime to the extent that the cybersecurity police has instructed its army to try to put an end to the dissemination of information about the happenings. Major protests broke out across the province in solidarity with fuel porters that were attacked by the notorious forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The regime proceeded to attack the protesters and in all, there have been dozens of deaths and seriously injured people. Many have also been arrested. Videos and images of the IRGC’s disgusting treatment of the people have been circulating on social media, leaving no doubt that innocent civilians have been killed and injured because of the regime’s mistreatment of the people.

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been reporting on the situation, as it always does during times of unrest and crisis in the country. It has an internal network of so-called MEK Resistance Units that not only provide information about what is happening on the ground, but that also organize anti-regime activities to show the people that they are not alone.

Over the past few days, these Resistance Units have been behind a massive campaign to show solidarity with the people in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan. In several cities, including the capital city Tehran and Zanjan, Shiraz, and Mashhad, the Resistance Units have put up huge posters of the leaders of the Iranian Resistance in public places.

Bearing the slogan “The uprising of the people in Baluchistan is the uprising of all the Iranian people” was put under posters of Massoud Rajavi, and under images of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi (President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)) was the slogan “The rebels will overthrow the regime; Baluchistan is not alone”.

The people of Iran and the Resistance Units are taking a huge risk by being open about their disdain for the country’s leadership. If caught, there is no doubt that each individual would face a heavy sentence or even the death penalty.

Resistance Units in other cities such as Ahvaz, Arak, Ilam, Rasht, Qazvin, Yazd, and many more, handwrote slogans such as “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, hail to freedom”, “Rise up to overthrow the regime of the Supreme Leader”, “The Supreme Leader’s end is near”, “Khamenei is a murderer, and his rule is illegitimate”, “In the struggle of the country’s destiny, either death or freedom”, and “The victims of Saravan are martyrs fallen for freedom”.

The support for the impoverished people of Sistan and Baluchestan has been overwhelming. The people have been neglected by the regime for many years because of religious differences and it is one of the poorest parts of the country.

The fuel porters that were attacked by IRGC forces were simply trying to earn enough money to scrape by and for many, it has become the only way they can put food on their tables. It is not the first time they have been attacked by the regime.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube