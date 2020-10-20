November 2019 Protesters Killed are Remembered by MEK’s Resistance Units

The MEK resistance units in Iran have been carrying out a series of protest activities as the anniversary of the November 2019 protests draws near. The activists honored the sacrifices made by the martyrs of last year’s bloody uprising in which 1,500 were gunned down by regime forces, principally the Basij, according to the report by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

The November 2019 protests started after the gasoline price was raised by a factor of three, making ordinary living in Iran far harder. Iranians hatred for the corrupt regime boiled over, but the protests across many Iranian cities were brutally put down.

Activists bravely held up banners showing their allegiance to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Slogans from speeches made by Massoud Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, NCRI leaders were displayed in several Iranian cities, such as Abadan, Arak, Ardabil, Bandar Abbas, Eslamshahr, Ghaemshahr, Isfahan, Kashan, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Mehran, Neyshabur, Rasht, Sanandaj, Shahriar, Tabriz, Tehran, Torbate-e-Jam and Tus.

Messages and slogans displayed included:

“Honor the memory of martyrs fallen in the November uprising in 2019”;

“November 15th, the day on which Iran’s uprising started, is a national, lasting, and eternal day”;

“The dictator’s end is near”;

“Down with the Dictator, hail to Rajavi”;

“Down with Khamenei”;

“Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi. Mullahs must fear the uprising on the horizon”;

“There is neither food nor fear. The uprising of the poor is on the way”;

“Hail to freedom, down with Khamenei”;

“Rise up to overthrow the regime”;

“This regime must be overthrown”;

“The freedom spring with Maryam Rajavi”;

“We will avenge the blood of 1500 martyrs of the November 2019 uprising.”

Young activists of the resistance units have been carrying out protest activities at great risk to themselves. In Tus, for instance, messages from Massoud Rajavi were spread at the Tomb of Ferdowsi.

Ferdowsi was a famous Iranian poet who was buried in Tus. He died in 1020 AD after writing poetry, including the epic poem, “Shahnameh”. The famous Iranian singer, Mohammad Reza Shajarian, was buried at the same location. Shajaran was also a fervent critic of the regime. Security and intelligence forces are carrying out a heavy security presence in the Tus area.

In the same period, the rebellious and defiant youth targeted the regime’s Guardian Council Office in Mashhad, and regime leaders’ images and billboards in Tehran, Khavaf (Razavi Khorasan), and Mobarakeh (Isfahan) despite a highly intensified security atmosphere.

