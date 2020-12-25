Prominent Figures From 15 Arab Countries: Iran Regime Terrorism and Human Rights Violations Must End

Prominent political and legal figures from 15 Arab countries, including the Yemeni Minister of Human Rights and nine former ministers, 18 parliamentarians, 21 former parliamentarians, as well as legal figures from 15 Arab countries, issued a statement condemning the continuing human rights abuses.

Prominent Arab political and legal figures stressed their concern on the issue of terrorism, as evidenced by the trial of the mullahs regime’s terrorist diplomat and three accomplices in Belgium, for their roles in the thwarted terrorist attack during an Iranian resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally on June 30, 2018.

Prominent Arab political and legal figures in their statement stressed their concern about the suppression of the November Uprising which fueled the people’s anger and in no time at all, they took to the streets to demonstrate against it. And the continuation of large-scale massacres, including the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners 1988. Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

They underlined that the mullahs regime’s terrorism is not limited to the Middle East.

The signatories of this statement underlined “in the Arab countries neighboring Iran, we are witnessing destructive interventions and the export of terrorism by the regime. The result has been the killing of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions”

Finally they “call on the Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, European leaders, and the international community to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its rampant terrorism, especially in the region and in European countries.”

The statement Prominent Arab political and legal figures from Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria:

We, the signatories, call on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, European leaders, and the international community:

1. Hold the Iranian regime accountable for its rampant terrorism, especially in the region and European countries

2- Closing the centers and embassies involved in the terrorist acts of the regime in Europe and the region

3- Expulsion and trial of ambassadors, officials of the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence, and its terrorist elements disguised as a diplomat.

4- Condemning torture, execution, and unconditional release of political prisoners and demonstrators from the regime’s prisons

5- Establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry to visit prisons and holding the perpetrators of torture and executions to account.

