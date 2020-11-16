Terrorist Plot by Iranian Regime Against PMOI / MEK Gathering in Albania

The Iranian regime has been involved in terrorism ever since it took power in 1979 in order to silence its opponents, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in various countries, including Albania.

It has even gone as far as mounting terrorist attacks against the MEK abroad. In the last two years, the ambassador and deputy ambassador of the Iranian regime, plus two other diplomats, were thrown out of Albania on security charges. On December 22, 2018, two Iranian nationals were arrested by the Albanian police on suspicion of terrorism.

Maryam Rajavi: "The Albanian Government's expulsion of two Iranian regime's diplomats is a courageous and commendable step in combating terrorism and ensuring the security of the people of Albania and Iranian refugees.

In a series of TV documentaries called “The Wolf’s Footprints,” the Iranian Resistance television has recently exposed the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities in different countries and has even been able to identify those involved in assassinations. The series also reveals the clerical regime’s terrorist plots against the Mojahedin when they were gathering in Albania.

Fallahian said that an intelligence officer is dispatched to Germany, Russia, or the United States and never admits who he is. They are instead sent as businessmen, reporters, or journalists so no one knows really who they are. This tactic is seemingly referred to as a False Flag, which is a way to divert attention from the true intentions of those involved.

Ali Fallahian, the former Iranian intelligence minister: The ministry needs cover for its works to collect information both inside the country and outside.

Firooz Baghernejad traveled to Tehran to plan the attack on the MEK with Mohammad Alavi as a cameraman. What the IRGC and the Quds Force do is to organize and send out their own teams and individuals and pretend they are reporters and documentary makers, and then connect them with the local people in the host country so that they can complete their mission.

Apparently, Alireza Naghashzadeh, an agent with a false family flag, was dispatched to Albania by Peyman and Unit 840 of the Quds Force to collect information against the Mojahedin. Naghashzadeh left the MEK camp following the US invasion of Iraq and went to a US-controlled camp called the TIPF. Next, he flew to Iran on a Red Cross plane and met with and worked alongside a unit of the Ministry of Intelligence called the Nejat Association. Naghashzadeh was then sent overseas by the regime to complete an operation against the Mojahedin. He admitted his motives but at the time pretending he was just trying to get his mother back to Iran.

A key element in this terror plot, who helped provide intel was one of the MOIS agents presenting themselves as 'MEK defectors', Alireza Naghashzadeh

A key element in this terror plot, who helped provide intel was one of the MOIS agents presenting themselves as 'MEK defectors', Alireza Naghashzadeh

The case of Alireza Naghas-Zadeh, whose mother was in Albania, was similar, as he used the same pretext and that was to visit his mother, Tahereh Zarenji.

The Quds force agents had drawn up a plan to drive a loaded truck with explosive near the MEK base in Albania and explode it. In order to achieve this, it needed to have detailed information about the location and the roads to get there. Mostafa Rudaki employed former MEK members who had been collaborating with the Iranian regime, including Ehsan Bidi.

Despite getting out of Albania quickly in 2011, Abdussalam Turgut illegally went to Albania several times. It has been claimed that he has been active in Kurdistan and had been using Iranian soil for the smuggling of drugs. He smuggles drugs to Albania via Greece which ends up in Italy. A 2nd route is through Turkey, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, and Slovenia with the final destinations of either Italy or Austria. Turgut is in charge of a robust drug smuggling organization and is closely linked to organized crime in Albania.

Albania Expels Two Iranian Regime Diplomats for 'Harming' National Security

Albania says it has expelled two Iranian diplomats for national security reasons, with a U.S. official saying one was Tehran's ambassador to the Balkan country.

Unit 840 of the terrorist Quds Force is a secret, underground unit which is involved with operations outside Iran. It is commanded by a revolutionary corps member named Yazdan Mir-Maaroof, also called Sardar Bagheri.

Peyman. He is a member of this unit who is in charge of anti-MEK operations in Albanian. Peyman chose Abdu-Khalegh Malek-Zadeh to lead the terrorist operation. He employed Alireza Naghash-Zadeh and Ehsan Bidi to gather information for intelligence purposes while also arranging the assassination plot during the New Year celebration. For the final phase of the operation, namely driving the truck to the location for the detonation of explosives, Abdussalam Turgut, a well-known international criminal, was hired. Also, Mohammad Alavi Gonabadi and Firooz Bagher-Nezhad pretended to be reporters and were sent to Albania to help the terrorist plot.

