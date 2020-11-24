The Bomb Intended to Detonate at Iranian Opposition’s Gathering Near Paris

The trial of the Iranian regime’s terrorist diplomat Asadollah Assadi is due to start in Belgium this week.

It is a very significant trial and one that will hopefully result in justly tougher policies towards Iran and its network of terrorist diplomats across Europe.

Assadi was arrested in 2018 for plotting to carry out a terror attack with the Iranian regime’s opposition as its target, in particular Mrs. Maryam Rajavi – President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Assadi handed a bomb to a couple of accomplices and they were ordered to detonate it at the NCRI and (PMOI / MEK Iran) annual Free Iran gathering that was due to be held on 30th June 2018 just outside Paris. Not only do around 100,000 people attend the event, but there are also hundreds of high-profile politicians, religious figures, human rights activists, lawmakers, and dignitaries from around the world that come to speak at the event to voice their support for the Iranian Resistance, NCRI and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Thankfully, the plot was foiled by European authorities and the event went off without a hitch. However, had the plot not been foiled, there could have been devastating consequences. The bomb was made of 500 grams of TAPT – a highly sensitive homemade explosive.

The DOVO, Belgium’s bomb disposal unit, said that the explosive is very vulnerable to “heat, friction, and a shock” and said that the person who put the bomb together is someone that has “a good knowledge of electronics”.

The DOVO said that the bomb package was intricately designed to a high level of professionalism. They said that there is no doubt that the package was professionally made, adding weight to the arguments that Iran’s state-run Secret Service was certainly involved.

Assadi personally met with Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami to hand over the explosives. After the suspicious package was found in their car boot, police put a safety perimeter of 200 meters up. A DOVO explosives robot unexpectedly detonated the bomb package causing a huge blast. The blast was so severe that the DOVO robot was damaged beyond repair and a special agent was injured during the detonation despite the 200-meter safety perimeter.

Considering the huge numbers in attendance at the event, a blast of this size would have caused unimaginable corporal damage to large numbers, and further damage to many more when it turns into a panicked situation.

But we must not get caught up in the details too much. The target was the main opposition to the Iranian regime, NCRI, and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) but such a bomb blast would have had devastating and further-reaching consequences – terrifying the population and making a whole nation feel extremely vulnerable.

Further details will no doubt be revealed this week during the trial, but European leaders must take note of the gravity of the situation. The regime has a network of terrorist agents spread across Europe, working from its embassies and plotting attacks and assassinations. This upcoming trial is the golden opportunity for European countries to reconsider and amend their policies towards Iran.

