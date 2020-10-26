The E.U. Must Develop a Firm Policy on Iranian State Terrorism

This attack had been planned against a rally organized by The National Council of Resistance of Iran's (NCRI), and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in Villepinte, just out of Pairs in June 2018.

Firm Policy on Iran

It is two years since a terrorist attack masterminded by an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was stopped by a combined effort by European anti-terrorist agencies. If the attack had been successful, it could have been the worst terrorist attack on European soil with potentially thousands of people killed or seriously injured.

This attack had been planned against a rally organized by The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), in Villepinte, just out of Pairs in June 2018. The rally was attended by many tens of thousands of supporters as well as foreign parliamentarians and dignitaries.

The rally had been convened to show support for the NCRI and the (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its effort to replace the theocratic dictatorship in Iran with a free and democratic alternative.

The Iranian regime predictably tried to pretend that the attack had ever been planned, that Assadi was never involved and the attack had nothing to do with them.

Iranian diplomats have been implicated in several terrorist incidents recently, not just the Villepinte attack. Later in the same year that the Villepinte plan had been botched, the Iranian ambassador to Albania and his deputy were kicked out after it had been revealed that they had been involved in an attempt to bomb the Mojahedin-e Khalk (PMOI / MEK Iran), whose base is at Ashraf-3 near the Albanian capital.

Although Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister attempted to deflect criticism, elements within his own regime also blamed “rogue elements.’ “We are not an institution to act by ourselves. Is it possible to do something in this country without reporting?” asked Zarif.

Italy’s former Foreign Minister, Giulio Terzi, who could very well have been a victim of Assadi’s bomb plot said “Assadollah Assadi is not an exemption. He is the normality.”

On October 22nd, an online conference hosted by the NCRI demanded that the E.U. took more notice of the attempts by the Iranian regime to mount terrorist attacks on European soil and make some effective response by shutting down Iranian diplomatic posts and expelling their diplomats.

Remarks by potential victims of the2018 bombing attempt

  • Farzin Hashemi, member of the NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee: “this terrorist plot was ordered and blueprinted in Tehran at the highest level of Iranian regime leadership, including the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).”

  • Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the NCRI: “in my seven-hour testimony during the investigation, I provided details of the decision-making and the enabling process of this operation… I stressed again that the decision for this operation had been made by Khamenei, Rouhani, Zarif, Alavi, the regime’s intelligence minister, and implemented only afterward.”

  • William Bourdon, criminal law lawyer: “We are sure that it is indispensable that this diplomat represented a state.”

  • Rik Vanreusel, criminal law lawyer: “It is a bit surprising that the secret agent is trying to invoke the Geneva Conventions. You cannot pretend to be a diplomat when you are caught trying to bomb a civilian population.”

  • Christophe Marchand, criminal law lawyer: “This is one of the most important terrorism cases in the 21st century… The victims attacked in this case, the NCRI, has been the target of systematic attacks by the regime.”

  • Robert Torricelli, former U.S. Senator: “I hope that the courage and skills of our lawyers are matched by those of the governments that are involved. The burden is now on all of us if we want to assure that no one else is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism.”

  • Claude Moniquet, former French intelligence officer: “The decision to resort to terrorism is carried out by the regime’s Supreme National Security Council, where there are key centers of power, including the supreme leader, the president, the speaker of parliament, and the IRGC commander.”

  • Mohammad Mohaddessin, chair of the NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee and potential: “This is a historical test or challenge for the EU, whether they want to stand on their democratic standards or alongside a terrorist regime. This regime will fall.”

  • Struan Stevenson, former Scottish MEP: “I was the event’s moderator… Assadi violated each of the core principles of diplomacy.”

