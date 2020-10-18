Time for Europe to Listen to the Iranian People

By
Staff Writer
-
2018 Villepinte
This frustration led to the failed assassination attempt of the NCRI’s president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, as well as hundreds of supporters of the (MEK  Iran / PMOI), at the Villepinte (France) rally and foreign guests.

2018 Villepinte

Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, is accused of being part of the attempted bombing of the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally outside Paris 2 year’s ago. This is a marked change from the normal indifference to Iranian activities where appeasement has been preferred which has kept the mullahs in power throughout all these decades.

In 1992, European powers had used negotiations as a way of dealing with the behavior of the regime, but this did little to change the regime’s human rights record. In fact, it got far worse.

What should have been done was making the regime accountable for its actions against its people. Instead, it tried to engage in further negotiations that were focused on Iran’s concealed nuclear program. They had given up by 2015. It is now the Belgian judiciary which in November is going to try regime diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, for his involvement in a terrorist plot in France.

Assadi’s charge

Prosecutors reported that in June 2018, Assadi was responsible for delivering 500 grams of a powerful explosive called triacetone triperoxide to those people who were going to bomb the Iranian opposition, NCRI, and (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally just outside Paris. Fortunately, the plot was discovered in time so the potential terrorist act which could have left hundreds of rally attenders dead including famous dignitaries and parliamentarians from around the world.

Now, these possible victims haven’t been happy at the way the E.U. pursues its policy towards Iran which has done little over the years. Last week more than 40 European Parliament members and national MPs in Poland and Germany brought up the matter in Berlin and Paris. This group denounced the regime’s terrorism and crimes against humanity urging their governments to adopt a firm policy toward the regime which included closing its embassies.

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), agreed with what the parliamentarians want but insisted that an end to their activities would only take place once the regime had been overthrown and it was replaced by a viable democratic alternative. The NCRI’s 10-point plan for Iran has attracted the younger generation.

There are so many events that have taken place in Iran that are crimes against humanity, but European leaders have done nothing to put an end to them. This includes the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, the majority of the members or supporters of the MEK, and in Tehran last year the killing of 1,500 protesters and the torturing of the 12,000 who were arrested.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Europe’s adoption of appeasement has done nothing to help the Iranian people and now it is time to listen and hear the voices of ordinary Iranians. Iran’s non-stop crimes against humanity have been ignored by the EU for a very long time.

Just to be firm and fair with the Iranian regime The EU should immediately support legislation to expel Iran’s overseas “diplomats” and intelligence agents such as Assadi, who may have more terrorist attacks lined up. They should, at the very least, think about closing down Iran’s embassies and exposing the ‘’Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies as terrorist organizations.’’

Finally, to end human rights abuses, the EU should start by telling Tehran that it should stop its executions before any further diplomatic engagement takes place.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR