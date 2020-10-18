Time for Europe to Listen to the Iranian People

Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, is accused of being part of the attempted bombing of the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally outside Paris 2 year’s ago. This is a marked change from the normal indifference to Iranian activities where appeasement has been preferred which has kept the mullahs in power throughout all these decades.

Le Monde writes of a bomb made with acetone peroxide that was controlled remotely. The Bomb targeted to explode on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte – #Paris

The blast wave could have spread 20 meters and claimed many lives #ExpelIranDiplomatTerroristshttps://t.co/z0gkNpd2QB — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) October 12, 2020

In 1992, European powers had used negotiations as a way of dealing with the behavior of the regime, but this did little to change the regime’s human rights record. In fact, it got far worse.

What should have been done was making the regime accountable for its actions against its people. Instead, it tried to engage in further negotiations that were focused on Iran’s concealed nuclear program. They had given up by 2015. It is now the Belgian judiciary which in November is going to try regime diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, for his involvement in a terrorist plot in France.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

Assadi’s charge

Prosecutors reported that in June 2018, Assadi was responsible for delivering 500 grams of a powerful explosive called triacetone triperoxide to those people who were going to bomb the Iranian opposition, NCRI, and (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally just outside Paris. Fortunately, the plot was discovered in time so the potential terrorist act which could have left hundreds of rally attenders dead including famous dignitaries and parliamentarians from around the world.

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers his speech as he attends the National Council of Resistance of #Iran (NCRI), meeting in Villepinte, near Paris, France, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignauhttps://t.co/Bhmi4wGFAi#IStandWithMaryamRajavi#FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/IS9Z4rugOY — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) June 30, 2018

Now, these possible victims haven’t been happy at the way the E.U. pursues its policy towards Iran which has done little over the years. Last week more than 40 European Parliament members and national MPs in Poland and Germany brought up the matter in Berlin and Paris. This group denounced the regime’s terrorism and crimes against humanity urging their governments to adopt a firm policy toward the regime which included closing its embassies.

The Iranian regime’s extensive two-year efforts to help its arrested diplomat in Belgium have so far proven futile, and the first public trial for Assadi will soon be convened. #Iran #ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists pic.twitter.com/Us5O1adofF — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) July 14, 2020

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), agreed with what the parliamentarians want but insisted that an end to their activities would only take place once the regime had been overthrown and it was replaced by a viable democratic alternative. The NCRI’s 10-point plan for Iran has attracted the younger generation.

There are so many events that have taken place in Iran that are crimes against humanity, but European leaders have done nothing to put an end to them. This includes the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, the majority of the members or supporters of the MEK, and in Tehran last year the killing of 1,500 protesters and the torturing of the 12,000 who were arrested.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Europe’s adoption of appeasement has done nothing to help the Iranian people and now it is time to listen and hear the voices of ordinary Iranians. Iran’s non-stop crimes against humanity have been ignored by the EU for a very long time.

.@RogerGodsiff: Terror is the means by which #Iran regime survives and stays in power. It’s how it carries out its policies and counters opposition The least we can do is to stand with the Iranian people and hold the regime to account. #DisbandIRGChttps://t.co/I5FXV7mP73 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) October 15, 2020

Just to be firm and fair with the Iranian regime The EU should immediately support legislation to expel Iran’s overseas “diplomats” and intelligence agents such as Assadi, who may have more terrorist attacks lined up. They should, at the very least, think about closing down Iran’s embassies and exposing the ‘’Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies as terrorist organizations.’’

Finally, to end human rights abuses, the EU should start by telling Tehran that it should stop its executions before any further diplomatic engagement takes place.

Escalation of the public crackdown, stepped up attacks on vessels and oil tankers and missile launches, and third, demonization campaigns and escalation of terrorist plots against the PMOI/MEK, the Iranian Resistance, and other opponents. #DisbandIRGC pic.twitter.com/Ca1wO66cru — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 18, 2020

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube