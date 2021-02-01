Tit for Tat Advised by State Run Media in Iran as Assadi’s Verdict Nears

An Antwerp court will soon reveal its verdict about Iran’s imprisoned diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, and his partners, who initiated a plan to bomb the Iranian opposition’s rally in 2018 in France, organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). As the likelihood of Assadi’s conviction becomes stronger, Iran’s state-run media is calling for hostages to be taken.

After decades of spreading terrorism and being involved in political assassinations throughout Europe by using its diplomat-terrorists, it is the 1st time European countries are holding a regime’s diplomat to account for the role he has played in terrorism.

The state-run Vatan-e Emrooz daily stated that even though Assadollah Assadi’s sentencing hearing has been delayed until February 4th a few European media outlets, with the help of security services of several Western countries, are engaged in preparing the ground to file new charges against the diplomat.

2 days after the announcement of the postponement of Assadollah Assadi’s sentencing hearing, German Channel One announced the discovery of two vital notebooks discovered in Assadi’s car.

This new information exposed by Germany’s security services alleges that Assadi had administered a large network of terrorism and espionage throughout Europe and this was when he was acting as the 3rdsecretary of the regime’s embassy in Austria and he was the regime’s chief intelligence officer in Europe.

Assadi was arrested by German police on July 1st before entering Austria. Authorities unearthed a green notebook in Assadi’s car with vital information about the 2018 bomb plot, Assadi’s actions, travel agenda, and the amount of money he had handed out to different operatives. Mr. Javad Dabiran, the deputy director of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) representative office in Germany, told Al-Arabiya on January 22nd the following:

“The Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has specific information of the Iranian regime’s sleeper cells across Europe, which were commanded by Assadi. The Iranian regime’s MOIS has a network of agents in Europe supported by the regime’s embassies that misuse their diplomatic facilities. Assadollah Assadi was at the head of the Iranian regime’s intelligence network in Europe,” Assadi and his partners attempted to target NCRI’s annual “Free Iran” rally in Paris in 2018.

According to the Belgian prosecutors, Assadi acted on behalf of the regime’s top leaders. The regime’s Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif facilitated the bombing plot by providing diplomatic cover to Assadi. Assadi used this diplomatic cover to transfer explosives using a commercial flight to Europe, then hand it over to his operatives.

So far since his arrest Assadi has refused to appear in the court session on November 27th and December 3th, claiming he has diplomatic immunity.

The Iranian Resistance said that based on facts obtained from within the regime at that time, Zarif had told Assadi not to go to court. Belgian prosecutors later confirmed that Assadi’s refusal to appear in the court once again indicates he acted on behalf of the regime during the 2018 terror plot.

The Vatan-e Emrooz daily has now spoken out saying any hostage-taking of European diplomats would be used to blackmail Belgium. A statement in the daily said: “Seemingly, the long and unusual procedure of [Assadi’s] case has demonstrated its behind-the-scenes goals to everyone. Iran [‘s regime] must take more serious action to free its senior diplomat and end the Western storytelling. Perhaps now is the time to implement the advice that some initially suggested: retaliation.”

Appeasement by European leaders has led to this. The Iranian regime and its state-run media really think that they can do what they like wherever they like, even plant a bomb and kill hundreds of people in the heart of Europe. The EU leadership should not fall for any sort of blackmail or extortion by the mullahs.

