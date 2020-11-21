Trial of Iranian Regime’s Terrorist Diplomat due to Start Soon

An Iran regime diplomat took a flight from Tehran to Vienna on 22nd June 2018. Onboard was diplomat Assadollah Assadi who was serving at the Iranian regime’s embassy in Vienna. He was flying back to Austria with a homemade TATP explosive that he would hand over to a couple of operatives a week later.

The couple – Nasimeh Noami and Amir Saadouni – had worked with Assadi for years, mainly to spy on the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). They were told by Assadi to let the explosive off at the opposition’s Free Iran gathering that was to be held on 30th June 2018 just outside Paris, and they were given a down payment of €12,000. Their target was the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.

On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists.

Hundreds of the 100,000 people in attendance at the gathering would be high-ranking politicians and officials from across the world.

Assadi was arrested by German police a few days after he handed the bomb over. He believed that as the holder of a diplomatic passport he would be able to get his way out of the situation, but it was not to be. Belgian police arrested Noami and Saadouni, thankfully before they reached the location where they were supposed to let the bomb off.

Iran’s Foreign Minister was not happy that Assadi was arrested. He said that the case was a “false flag” initiated by parties that are trying to create a rift between Iran and the West. He also described (without expanding) Assadi’s arrest as “unlawful”.

"Iran's regime utilizes its embassies & its registered diplomats to conduct terrorism in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia & North/South America" – John Rood, ex-US Under Secretary of Defense

Iranian officials fought hard to get Assadi released from custody. German courts (where he was arrested) sent him to Belgium for trial, despite the regime’s fight through the system to stop this from happening.

So, after an investigation lasting more than two years, Assadi and his accomplices will be tried. Assadi, no doubt realizing that he is in a hopeless situation, resorted to terrorist threats. He told Belgian police that there were armed militant groups in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iran watching the case to see what side Belgium chooses.

Iran’s foreign ministry has also issued threats, with a spokesperson saying that the “lack of respect for Assadi’s diplomatic status” gives Iran “the right to retaliate appropriately”.

Iran has long used diplomats to plot terror attacks on Western soil. The problem is that Western governments have prioritized diplomatic benefits and effectively let them off the hook. Many of the regime’s European embassies have been used as centers of terrorism.

Belgium Extends Sentence for #Iran'ian Regime Terrorist Involved in Plot Against Opposition Conference

Belgium Extends Sentence for Iran'ian Regime Terrorist Involved in Plot Against Opposition Conference

According to Belga news agency, the verdict was given by the first branch of Antwerp's criminal court. The verdict underlines that Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian regime…

Hopefully, European governments have opened their eyes to the situation and there will be some major changes effectuated in the wake of the Assadi trial. The regime’s terrorist plots have become increasingly brazen and the Western policies of turning a blind eye to Iran are to blame.

The Iranian regime’s diplomats should be prevented from moving freely to plot terror attacks. European countries have a responsibility to send a message to Iran that its belligerence will not be tolerated, and this Assadi trial is the perfect opportunity.

