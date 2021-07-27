Twelfth day of uprising in Iran- Protesters Chanting “Death to the Dictator”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the transit routes were blocked in 12 cities by the rebellious youth to prevent reinforcement used to suppress the uprising.

On the twelfth day of the uprising

On July 26, 2021, on the twelfth day of the uprising, large-scale demonstrations were held in Fardis, Karaj, with the slogan “Death to the dictator,” supporting the Khuzestan uprising.

One of the protesters, who had raised a placard in support of the Khuzestan uprising, shouted: “Khuzestan has so many resources, oil and gas, where is all of this being spent?” And the crowd shouted in response: “Lebanon, Gaza.” During the demonstration, the people of Karaj chanted slogans, including, “Proud Iranians join us in support,” “Iranians will die, but will not accept humiliation,” “From Karaj to Khuzestan, let’s unite,” “Do not be afraid, we are all together.”

The protesters, chanting “Death to the dictator”

The protesters, chanting “Death to the dictator” repeatedly, the defiant youths in Karaj also reiterated that “Unless we obtain our rights, these protests will continue every night.”

When the State Security Force (SSF) attempted to arrest one of the protesters, the crowd protested by shouting slogans.

In Kermanshah, people joined the Khuzestan uprising against the lack of water and electricity by burning tires and closing the road in the Dareh Deraz neighborhood on Monday.

The defiant youths blocked the transit routes

In support of the Khuzestan uprising, the people of Mahdieh town of Kermanshah also blocked the highway to Kermanshah by burning tires. The repressive SSF tried to disperse their protest rally by opening fire on protesters.

In response to the call by Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, the defiant youths and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), blocked the transit routes in 12 cities across the country, which were used for reinforcement of the repressive forces.

The closure of transit highways

The closure of transit highways was in Tehran (Persian Gulf Highway), Kazerun (Shiraz-Kazerun highway), Bushehr (Bushehr-Asaluyeh highway), Bandar Abbas, Karaj (old Karaj highway), Rudsar (Rudsar-Ramsar highway), Behbahan, Eslamshahr (main highway of Eslamshahr), Lordegan (in two locations, the Ahvaz-Lordegan highway, and also in one of the highways in the middle of the city), Iranshahr (Iranshahr-Saravan highway), Qeshm (Qeshm-Hengam highway), and Lahijan (Lahijan highway to the sea).

The slogan was “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to the dictator,”

The defiant youth chanted, “Death to the dictator, Khuzestan will not die, Khuzestan is alive, and we are behind them,” “Death to Khamenei, death to the principle of the Velayat-e-Faqih, hail to Rajavi, long live the Resistance Units,” “Death to henchman (Ebrahim) Raisi,” “Iranians die, but they will not accept humiliation,” “We support Khuzestan,” “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to the dictator,” “Long live Massoud Rajavi.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): People of Tehran stage protest, chant, “Death to the dictator,” and “Khamenei, shame on you, leave our nation alone”.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube