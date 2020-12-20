Virtual Meeting in the European Parliament of the Friends of Free Iran

Several members of the European Parliament, from differing political views, attended this meeting to put across their thoughts. Mr. Mohammad Mohaddessin, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was also a virtual attendee.

The participants highlighted the human rights violations by the regime within Iran and its use of terrorism overseas. They asked with an urgency that the European Union take a firm stand regarding the regime’s activities.

The Friends of Free Iran (FOFI) meeting took place in December 2020 to discuss the present situation in Iran while also considering the EU’s policy as well. What did come up was the recent topic concerning the arrest of an Iranian diplomat and 3 others who acted as accomplices for the thwarted attempt at blowing up a Free Iran rally in France in June 2018.

Viewpoints expressed at the briefing are summarized below.

Milan Zver, MEP from Slovenia and FOFI co-chair, said the time had come which was long overdue for the EU to take a more proactive position regarding the Iranian regime’s human rights violations and acts of state terrorism. He said he supported Rajavi and the Iranian opposition movement as he believed they could restore democracy, justice, and freedom to the country.

Ambassador Giulio Terzi, former Foreign Minister of Italy, said that the findings of the judicial investigation in Belgium concerning the Iranian regime’s role in the thwarted terrorist plot against the NCRI assembly were a wake-up call for the EU and it must now review its policy on Iran and cease its normal business relationship with Iran.

Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), emphasized the influence the nationwide uprisings in 2018 and in November 2019 had and how the Iranian people are now seeking an end to the theocracy that has dominated them for so long. In the January 2020 protest, the chanting coming from the people confirmed this with slogans such as “death to the dictator, whether the Shah or the Supreme Leader.” The time has come for change and a pluralistic society he said. Also, the EU should now halt its appeasement towards a country that has caused misery, unhappiness, and poverty let alone the fallout from COVID-19. He also said that torture and executions must stop.

Hermann Tertsch, MEP from Spain, expressed his support for the Iranian people and the need for change.

Dr. Vidal Quadras summed up by reiterating the call by Ambassador Terzi and other speakers for the European Union to adopt a bold stand on Iran.

