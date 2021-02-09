Western Leaders Need to Respond Decisively to Iranian Regime in Wake of Trial of Iranian Terrorist Diplomat

French minister of foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Twitter that he has held in-depth talks with his German, British and American counterparts (Secretaries Heiko Maas, Dominic Raab, and Antony J. Blinken) regarding Iran and in particular the nuclear and regional threat it poses.

This is welcome news in the wake of the verdict announced by the Belgian court following the trial of Iranian terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi. Assadi was accused of masterminding a plot to bomb the Iranian regime’s political opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), during their annual Free Iran gathering that was held just outside Paris in June 2018.

Assadi was given the maximum 20-year prison sentence as demanded by prosecutors because the plot was foiled and there were no fatalities. Had the plot gone ahead, this would not only have been a major incident because the regime was targeting its political opposition, but it would have been a significant terrorist attack on French soil that would have spread fear and panic.

The trial revealed significant facts about the Iranian regime’s role in state-sponsored terrorism, essentially confirming everything the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) have been saying for years.

As the verdict by the Belgian court was being announced, the NCRI held an online conference in which political figures and former officials from around the world spoke about what comes next.

The consensus was that the Iranian regime needs to be held accountable for its actions. Although the judiciary process is now over, it is up to Western policymakers and leaders to ensure that the Iranian regime is not left to continue with its terrorist activities.

There were many suggestions about what action should be taken, with many agreeing that the regime’s embassies across Europe should be shut with immediate effect. The Iranian regime has been using its foreign embassies as centers of terrorism and espionage and diplomats have been working under the cover of their position as agents of the Iranian regime’s intelligence service. There are also calls for foreign diplomats to be recalled from Iran.

All in all, Western governments and policymakers really need to end their policies of appeasement towards the regime. It is very clear by now that there are no hopes of the regime moderating its behavior.

Its brazen terrorist activity in Europe is quite frankly shocking and must not be allowed to continue. Turning a blind eye to the regime’s activities and ignoring what was revealed during the trial of Assadi and his accomplices is now tantamount to being implicit in the regime’s crimes.

And through all of this, it is important that the people of Iran are not ignored. Over the past few years, there have been a series of significant uprisings showing the determination and desire of the people to see the regime fall. They are the first victims of the Iranian regime and they are the ones trying to warn the international community about its malign and belligerent role.

